Jake Paul is in the throes of a renaissance, but the journey to success inside the boxing ring came with some personal demons he was forced to fight along the way.

Following a move to Los Angeles after growing a huge fanbase on social media, Jake was cast on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark in 2016 at the age of 19.

However, It didn't take long for everything to come crashing down.

How things fell apart

"You’re in LA, so now you have 10 million dollars," Jake revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Jake Paul and the Problem Child, which is out now. "You think you’re cool, you have fame, you have all this pressure. Your ego’s in the way. You’re still figuring out who you are. All of that is just a recipe for disaster."

Just over a year after being cast, Disney dropped Jake after his antics on social media — which frequently included terrorizing his Beverly Grove, Calif. neighborhood with massive, all-night parties — became increasingly brazen and outlandish.

The social media sensation started to become known more for being a jerk than a content creator, receiving public insults from other YouTube stars like PewDiePie.

"It was easy to rip me apart," Jake said. "It became a thing to hate Jake Paul."

From there, things only got worse. In August 2020, FBI agents raided his Calabasas, Calif. home and seized multiple firearms in connection to a 2020 riot in Scottsdale, Ariz. which Jake and his production crew filmed.

It was a storm that also engulfed Jake's YouTube star-turned-pro wrestler brother Logan Paul, who said in UNTOLD, "The backlash and eyeballs and responsibility at 21, 22 years old that we had is just not real life."

Jake Paul AYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Hitting rock bottom

In fact, Logan explained that things got far darker than anybody ever knew, saying, "Both my dad and I felt worried for my brother’s life."

"Jake’s always been pretty emotionally unpredictable and volatile," Logan continued. "There was a point where we were both legitimately concerned that Jake was going to kill himself."

The fears were corroborated by Jake, who admitted, "It’s not easy to be hated by the whole entire world. It creates a very dark mental place."

In addition, Jake was apparently in the process of becoming financially destitute.

"Jake was so close to being nothing. Gone. Done," his dad Greg Paul said in UNTOLD. "Literally two months away from being flat broke."

Jake Paul looks on as they enter the arena during their ring walk prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Coming back from the brink

It became a time of soul-searching for Jake and those around him, as they attempted to figure out his next chapter.

"He needed purpose," Logan said. "No one knew what he was going to do. What’s he good at?"

The answer to that question, it turned out, was boxing.

Since making his professional boxing debut in January 2020 against UK YouTube star AnEsonGib, Jake has gone on to become one of the most successful — and controversial — names in the world of combat sports.

After his February fight against pro boxer Tommy Fury — the first loss of Jake's career — he claimed to have made $30 million for the bout.

Jake's next fight, against former UFC star Nate Diaz, is scheduled for Saturday.



UNTOLD: Jake Paul and the Problem Child is available to stream on Netflix.