Jake Paul’s Family Worried About Suicide and Money Troubles After His YouTube Career Went Up in Flames
Jake Paul is in the throes of a renaissance, but the journey to success inside the boxing ring came with some personal demons he was forced to fight along the way.
Following a move to Los Angeles after growing a huge fanbase on social media, Jake was cast on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark in 2016 at the age of 19.
However, It didn't take long for everything to come crashing down.
How things fell apart
- Jake Paul Cut Off His Dad After He Refused to Acknowledge Physically Abusing Him as a Kid
- Jake Paul Says Brother Logan ‘Definitely Crossed a Line’ in Hooking Up With One of His Ex-Girlfriends
- Jake Paul Says He and Brother Logan Were Responsible for the Word ‘Influencer’ Being Invented
- Jake Paul Bought a $421,000 Ferrari — and Broke It an Hour Later Showing Off
- Drake Places $250,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Ahead of Jake Paul Match
"You’re in LA, so now you have 10 million dollars," Jake revealed in Netflix's UNTOLD: Jake Paul and the Problem Child, which is out now. "You think you’re cool, you have fame, you have all this pressure. Your ego’s in the way. You’re still figuring out who you are. All of that is just a recipe for disaster."
Just over a year after being cast, Disney dropped Jake after his antics on social media — which frequently included terrorizing his Beverly Grove, Calif. neighborhood with massive, all-night parties — became increasingly brazen and outlandish.
The social media sensation started to become known more for being a jerk than a content creator, receiving public insults from other YouTube stars like PewDiePie.
"It was easy to rip me apart," Jake said. "It became a thing to hate Jake Paul."
From there, things only got worse. In August 2020, FBI agents raided his Calabasas, Calif. home and seized multiple firearms in connection to a 2020 riot in Scottsdale, Ariz. which Jake and his production crew filmed.
It was a storm that also engulfed Jake's YouTube star-turned-pro wrestler brother Logan Paul, who said in UNTOLD, "The backlash and eyeballs and responsibility at 21, 22 years old that we had is just not real life."
Hitting rock bottom
In fact, Logan explained that things got far darker than anybody ever knew, saying, "Both my dad and I felt worried for my brother’s life."
"Jake’s always been pretty emotionally unpredictable and volatile," Logan continued. "There was a point where we were both legitimately concerned that Jake was going to kill himself."
The fears were corroborated by Jake, who admitted, "It’s not easy to be hated by the whole entire world. It creates a very dark mental place."
In addition, Jake was apparently in the process of becoming financially destitute.
"Jake was so close to being nothing. Gone. Done," his dad Greg Paul said in UNTOLD. "Literally two months away from being flat broke."
Coming back from the brink
It became a time of soul-searching for Jake and those around him, as they attempted to figure out his next chapter.
"He needed purpose," Logan said. "No one knew what he was going to do. What’s he good at?"
The answer to that question, it turned out, was boxing.
Since making his professional boxing debut in January 2020 against UK YouTube star AnEsonGib, Jake has gone on to become one of the most successful — and controversial — names in the world of combat sports.
After his February fight against pro boxer Tommy Fury — the first loss of Jake's career — he claimed to have made $30 million for the bout.
Jake's next fight, against former UFC star Nate Diaz, is scheduled for Saturday.
UNTOLD: Jake Paul and the Problem Child is available to stream on Netflix.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment