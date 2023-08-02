Jake Paul Cut Off His Dad After He Refused to Acknowledge Physically Abusing Him as a Kid

Jake Paul goes by the moniker "The Problem Child." Based on revelations in Netflix's new documentary about his life and ascent in the pro boxing world, it's a nickname that carries some unforeseen weight.

In the doc, which is available to stream now, Jake opened up about his strained relationship with his father Greg and the abuse he alleges his father allegedly inflicted upon him, saying, "My dad would slap the sh– out of me."

Jake's brother and social media sensation-turned-WWE star Logan Paul backed up Jake's claims, although he was careful to pick his words: "Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive,'" Logan said. "I prefer ‘not quite legal.’" However, later in the doc, Logan got more candid.

"We’ve been through some sh–, dude," Logan said of he and his brother. "It wasn’t fun. It was f–king torture, bro."

Greg, however, staunchly denied any allegations of physical abuse.

"I never laid hands on my kids," he said in the documentary. "I did tell them, I said, 'Jake, I did pick you up and throw you on a couch a couple times.'"

Still, Greg – who got divorced from Jake and Logan's mom Pam Stepnick when they were children – acknowledged he had a specific parenting style.

"People would be like, 'Oh my God, you're so strict with your kids,'" Greg said. "Okay, give me your kid for two weeks and when your kid comes back, they'll be a better kid." In response to a question about Jake's claim that he was scared of his father as a child, Greg added bluntly, "That's what the f–- dads are supposed to do."

Jake Paul with Logan Paul and Gregory Allan Paul on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Prior to Jake's February boxing match against Tommy Fury, Logan detailed how years of resentment and frustration finally came to a head for his brother.

"Jake’s birthday, we all flew to Utah in this cabin," he explained. "Jake was pretty f–-ed up. So was my dad. It was a big group of people there. Jake mentioned my dad abusing him as a child. They got in a huge argument. It hurt Jake so much that my dad refused to acknowledge the physical hardship that he put us through when we were young."

In the documentary, Jake, Logan and their father all came face-to-face in Jake's locker room before his bout against Fury in Saudi Arabia. Jake barely gave his father the time of day, leading Logan to ask his dad, "Are you and Jake on good terms? The last time I checked you guys weren’t, like, speaking."

"I think we're good, but also I didn’t think we were bad when it went bad, you know what I'm saying?" Greg told Logan. "When he shut me off, there was no warning. It was weird."

In hushed tones, Logan attempted to convince his dad that the ball was in his court, asking, "So you guys are good now, but you haven’t had a massive talk about it? Just gotta tell him you love him." Greg, though, remained silent.



Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child is available to stream on Netflix.