Jake Paul and Conor McGregor are trading jabs of the social media variety.
It all started after Paul's unanimous victory over Nate Diaz on Saturday when McGregor — who lost to Diaz in a UFC fight in 2016 before beating him in a rematch later that year — criticized the highly publicized affair in a since-deleted tweet.
"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8," McGregor wrote. "Out straight. I won't even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re---d. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO."
After the fight, Paul was asked about the possibility of one day fighting McGregor.
- Drake Places $250,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Ahead of Jake Paul Match
- Conor ‘McGregor Forever’: New Netflix Documentary Chronicles UFC Star’s Life
- Conor McGregor Under Investigation in Alleged Sexual Assault at Miami Arena
- Conor McGregor and Fiancée Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
- Conor McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot to Hospital in Planned Skit Turned Wrong
- Conor McGregor Says Punching Out Miami Heat Mascot Was Just ‘Part of the Show’
"I don't care about him," he said. "He needs to go to rehab."
Paul, never one to back away from social media confrontation, continued to go after McGregor on Sunday.
"Cocaine Conor coming for me?" Paul wrote. "Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn't your wife."
Paul was making reference to an incident in June when McGregor was seen entering a bathroom with an unknown woman in Miami, who later accused him of rape. (McGregor has denied the allegations against him, with his reps telling TMZ that they are "false.")
McGregor initially went toe-to-toe with Paul on social media, but later deleted his exchanges.
"Good boy deleting your tweets Conny," Paul wrote after. "Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail."
In one of the deleted tweets, McGregor called Paul a "wigger," and Paul responded on Monday.
"I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a 'wigger,'" he wrote. "It's the fight game. I don't give a f--- about what a coked out, juiced up, sh–y cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He's a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn't done anything for other fighters."
McGregor has not fought professionally since 2021 and has controversially failed to register with the U.S. Doping Agency, which is a requirement six months before a potential fight.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment