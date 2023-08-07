Jake Paul and Conor McGregor are trading jabs of the social media variety.

It all started after Paul's unanimous victory over Nate Diaz on Saturday when McGregor — who lost to Diaz in a UFC fight in 2016 before beating him in a rematch later that year — criticized the highly publicized affair in a since-deleted tweet.

"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8," McGregor wrote. "Out straight. I won't even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re---d. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO."

After the fight, Paul was asked about the possibility of one day fighting McGregor.

"I don't care about him," he said. "He needs to go to rehab."

Paul, never one to back away from social media confrontation, continued to go after McGregor on Sunday.

"Cocaine Conor coming for me?" Paul wrote. "Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn't your wife."

Paul was making reference to an incident in June when McGregor was seen entering a bathroom with an unknown woman in Miami, who later accused him of rape. (McGregor has denied the allegations against him, with his reps telling TMZ that they are "false.")

Jake Paul, left, faces off against Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on Aug. 5 in Dallas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

McGregor initially went toe-to-toe with Paul on social media, but later deleted his exchanges.

"Good boy deleting your tweets Conny," Paul wrote after. "Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail."

In one of the deleted tweets, McGregor called Paul a "wigger," and Paul responded on Monday.

"I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a 'wigger,'" he wrote. "It's the fight game. I don't give a f--- about what a coked out, juiced up, sh–y cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He's a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn't done anything for other fighters."

McGregor has not fought professionally since 2021 and has controversially failed to register with the U.S. Doping Agency, which is a requirement six months before a potential fight.