Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz Fight - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz Fight

After Paul's unanimous victory over Diaz on Saturday, he and the UFC star have been hurling insults after McGregor called the fight 'embarrassing all around'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jake Paul, Conor McGregorSam Hodde/Getty Images; Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor are trading jabs of the social media variety.

It all started after Paul's unanimous victory over Nate Diaz on Saturday when McGregor — who lost to Diaz in a UFC fight in 2016 before beating him in a rematch later that year — criticized the highly publicized affair in a since-deleted tweet.

"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8," McGregor wrote. "Out straight. I won't even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re---d. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO."

After the fight, Paul was asked about the possibility of one day fighting McGregor.

Read More

"I don't care about him," he said. "He needs to go to rehab."

Paul, never one to back away from social media confrontation, continued to go after McGregor on Sunday.

"Cocaine Conor coming for me?" Paul wrote. "Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn't your wife."

Paul was making reference to an incident in June when McGregor was seen entering a bathroom with an unknown woman in Miami, who later accused him of rape. (McGregor has denied the allegations against him, with his reps telling TMZ that they are "false.")

Jake Paul, left, faces off against Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Jake Paul, left, faces off against Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on Aug. 5 in Dallas.Sam Hodde/Getty Images

McGregor initially went toe-to-toe with Paul on social media, but later deleted his exchanges. 

"Good boy deleting your tweets Conny," Paul wrote after. "Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail."

In one of the deleted tweets, McGregor called Paul a "wigger," and Paul responded on Monday.

"I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a 'wigger,'" he wrote. "It's the fight game. I don't give a f--- about what a coked out, juiced up, sh–y cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He's a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn't done anything for other fighters."

McGregor has not fought professionally since 2021 and has controversially failed to register with the U.S. Doping Agency, which is a requirement six months before a potential fight. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.