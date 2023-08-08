Country Star Jake Owen Celebrates 689 Days of Sobriety: ‘Really Proud of Myself’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Country Star Jake Owen Celebrates 689 Days of Sobriety: ‘Really Proud of Myself’

The 'On the Boat Again' crooner shared an inspiring message about giving up alcohol in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday

Published
Olivia Jakiel
Singer Jake Owen performs on Day 2 of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country at the Uptown Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Jake Owen marked an important milestone in his sobriety journey, sharing that he is nearly 700 days sober

"Sober 689 days," read a slide posted to the country crooner's Instagram Story on Monday, followed by a lengthy note posted on a second slide. 

"Now that I got your attention… I know you’re thinking about it. You kinda wanna explore ‘maybe not drinkin’ anymore.’ Well take it from me, your friend Jake. 689 days ago I made a decision. I’ve stuck to it, and I’m really proud of myself," Owen wrote.

"I was not at a point where I had a drinking problem, I was just being an a-hole and being a person I don’t want to be. Trust me, there’s probably someone reading this that I affected in my days of being an idiot and I can never take that back."

Noting that he "said things" he shouldn't have and "did things I would never do sober," the "Made for You" singer added, "I had to own up to those instances and the ONLY thing I could do was be a better person going forward. I’ve been so fortunate to have friends and family around me that support me and I’m so grateful for that."

He continued: "I just want to encourage any of you that might be considering quitting drinking that you should!  Feel better. Be better. Shoot… I’ll be your supporter. I’ll cheer you on."

The Florida native concluded his message by urging his followers to check out the "What Alcohol Does to Your Brain, Body and Health" episode of Andrew Huberman's Huberman Lab podcast "if you need any more reasons" on "why alcohol is terrible for you in general."

Owen opened up about his sobriety in July last year, revealing he was over 300 days sober at the time. 

"317 days ago I embarrassed myself after drinking too much alcohol one night. It wasn't the first time either," he wrote in part on Instagram. "The next day I told myself, 'Never again.' I am better than that, and the people I love the most deserve better. My family, my little girls, and my friends." 

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

