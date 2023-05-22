Jaime Camil Reveals Why Dad’s Death Inspired Him to Raise Awareness about Mental Health

Actor Jaime Camil is opening up about how his father's death in 2020 was the catalyst that spurred him to become active in bringing awareness to mental health — in particular, challenges for men who need help.

The "Jane the Virgin" star spoke to The Messenger Friday ahead of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in support of Movember, the leading global charity addressing men’s health.

Camil referred to the tragic day he "lost" his dad.

"I'm certain that one of the reasons he's no longer with us is because he was suffering from a deep, deep depression," Camil explained. "And men, we're supposed to suck it up. We have to 'man up.' We don't feel, we don't cry, we don't ask for help, we don't complain."

Camil stressed that his dad's condition was not obvious at first, making it all the more difficult to deal with. "That's the thing. You don't see him struggle. That's exactly the point," Camil added.

The actor noted that he and his siblings eventually "connected the dots," but it was too late.

"He was extremely depressed. He was inside of the TV room, not coming out for a month, not showering, not changing his pajamas, pretending that everything is fine," Camil recalled.

He pointed out that his dad's situation is altogether too common, even with public figures.

"We have a lot of examples," he noted. "You know, tragedies like Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain — and, even, I truly believe, Will Smith at the Oscars. You don't know what's going on, what they have to deal with."

The 49-year-old actor, who is the father of two children, said he makes it a personal priority to seek help when he needs it, and urges others to do the same.

"I'm not afraid of being vulnerable," he said. "I'm not afraid of showing vulnerability, or showing when I'm not in control of the situation. I ask for help." Camil is passionate about changing the toxic culture of masculinity, and hopes men realize it shows great strength to ask for help when they need it.

Camil is the global ambassador for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride fundraiser. The actor, an avid motorcycle enthusiast, rode a Triumph motorcycle in the charity event.

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has teamed-up with Movember, the leading global charity changing the face of men’s health, since 2016, and has raised more than $37.5 million for prostate cancer research and mental health initiatives specifically focused on first responders and military veterans. To learn more, visit Movember.com