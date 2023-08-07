Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing an update on her appearance as she lives with alopecia.
On Monday, the actress posted two selfies to show her hair growth. The first photo is a throwback snap of her shaved head, and the second features a platinum blonde pixie cut.
"This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back," she wrote alongside the photos. "Still have some trouble spots but — we'll see✨."
"Slide 1: Past, Slide 2: Present" she added.
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir to Tackle ‘Falsehoods’: 5 Bombshell Moments We Hope She Revisits
- Jaden Smith Says Mom Jada Got Family Into Psychedelics, Details ‘Profound and Beautiful’ Experience
- Khloé Kardashian ‘Has Moved on’ From Jordyn Woods Drama With Tristan Thompson, Says Source (Exclusive)
- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ‘Have Been in Touch for a While,’ but Had to ‘Work at Rebuilding’: Source
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jada Star Reveals the Advice Aunt Dolly Parton Gave Her and How ‘Karma’ Got Her Eliminated (Exclusive)
- Riley Keough Reveals Name of Baby With Ben Smith-Petersen — and Shares the Special Meaning Behind It
Pinkett Smith first opened up about living with alopecia on a 2018 episode of her series Red Table Talk.
The National Institutes of Health defines alopecia areata as "a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss."
Nearly four years after her revelation, Pinkett Smith's health condition was placed in the spotlight when her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair. Rock was presenting an award for Best Documentary when Smith left his seat and approached him. He then yelled expletives at Rock once he returned to his chair.
Speaking out about the incident for the first time in June 2022, Pinkett Smith dedicated an episode of her Facebook Watch show to others who have alopecia.
"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," she said at the top of the episode. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."
She shared that there's "so much shame in living with alopecia. When you go bald you don't have a choice. I think the part that makes it most difficult, for me, is that it comes and goes. When you're going through a spout of something, you gotta shave your head 'cause it's falling out."
She said she hoped the episode would serve as a safe space for others living with the condition.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment