Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing an update on her appearance as she lives with alopecia.

On Monday, the actress posted two selfies to show her hair growth. The first photo is a throwback snap of her shaved head, and the second features a platinum blonde pixie cut.

"This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back," she wrote alongside the photos. "Still have some trouble spots but — we'll see✨."

"Slide 1: Past, Slide 2: Present" she added.

Pinkett Smith first opened up about living with alopecia on a 2018 episode of her series Red Table Talk.

The National Institutes of Health defines alopecia areata as "a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss."

Nearly four years after her revelation, Pinkett Smith's health condition was placed in the spotlight when her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair. Rock was presenting an award for Best Documentary when Smith left his seat and approached him. He then yelled expletives at Rock once he returned to his chair.

Speaking out about the incident for the first time in June 2022, Pinkett Smith dedicated an episode of her Facebook Watch show to others who have alopecia.

"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," she said at the top of the episode. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

She shared that there's "so much shame in living with alopecia. When you go bald you don't have a choice. I think the part that makes it most difficult, for me, is that it comes and goes. When you're going through a spout of something, you gotta shave your head 'cause it's falling out."

She said she hoped the episode would serve as a safe space for others living with the condition.