Jacklyn Zeman, Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Dead at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital for over 45 years, has died. She was 70.

The news of Zeman’s death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman,” Valentini wrote. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

Zeman began playing Bobbie — the tough younger sister of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) — in 1977. She took a three-year break from the show in 2010, before returning in 2013 and playing Bobbie until the time of her death.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” Valentini continued. “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

No official cause of death has been revealed.

Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on General Hospital and also appeared in the 1982 comedy National Lampoon’s Class Reunion.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Actress Jacklyn Zeman attends the Season 7 Premiere Of "The Bay" at Lumiere Music Hall on December 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

After news of her death was announced, tributes from around the soap opera world began pouring in.

Rick Springfield, whose character Noah Drake dated Bobbie on General Hospital, tweeted, “Incredibly stunned to hear of @JackieZeman Jackie’s passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo.”

John J. York, who has played Mac Scorpio on General Hospital since 1991, also remembered his co-star fondly. “OH MY, I AM SHOCKED AND SOOO VERY SAD!” he tweeted. “Jackie Zeman is a LEGEND!!! So many wonderful memories, both personal and professional. Her SPARKLE will be present on General Hospital FOREVER…”

Zeman’s legacy was also honored across the official General Hospital social media channels.

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the show tweeted. “She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”