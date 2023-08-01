In J. Randy Taraborrelli's new book, Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, the author details a time in which Jackie Kennedy caught her son John F. Kennedy Jr. on a date with his future wife, Carolyn Bessette — and the reaction was, well, classic.

In the book, which gives readers a glimpse into Jackie's relationship with her son, Taraborrelli detailed John's "string of relationships" before describing the moment the former First Lady spotted him out with a "tall, stunning blonde."

"His feelings about [Daryl Hannah] vacillated the entire time," Taraborrelli wrote of John's long-term relationship with the actress. "So did his mother's, mostly because she believed — as did many — that Daryl was still in love with her former partner, the musician Jackson Browne. Also, Daryl got on Jackie's bad side early on by smoking pot at Red Gate Farm."

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Bettmann/Getty Images

"Jackie and John had many arguments about Daryl, and Jackie would've been happy if he'd ended it with her years before he finally did. 'I'm self-aware enough to know there's probably no woman who will ever be good enough for John,' she told one of her relatives in 1989," Taraborrelli wrote. "I can only hope he ends up with someone who treats him well and maybe doesn't smoke dope in my house."

Taraborrelli said that John Jr. wasn't ready to introduce his new love interest to his family — especially his mom — until he himself knew what he felt for her.

But in 1993, John Jr. had a close call when he and Carolyn ended up dining at the same restaurant Jackie was.

John F. Kennedy Jr. with his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1995 Rose Hartman/Getty Images

"Across the crowded room, he saw his mother, Maurice, Yusha, and his cousin Alexandra (Janet Jr.s daughter). Though he and Carolyn had just

ordered, John tossed back his cocktail and hurried her out a side entrance," wrote Taraborrelli. "Years later, he'd regret it, especially since he was already falling for Carolyn. Jackie later revealed she'd spotted John slipping out of the restaurant with a tall, stunning blonde — 'Does he think I'm blind?' — but decided not to mention it to him."

The following May, Jackie died after battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

On Sept. 21, 1996, John Jr. and Carolyn exchanged vows during a private ceremony on Cumberland Island, a mile off the coast of Georgia. Nearly three years later, the duo tragically died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999.