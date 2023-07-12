A new book about Jackie Kennedy's life is shedding light on her relationship with John F. Kennedy.

According to historian Carl Sferrazza Anthony, author of Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy, the former First Lady was unsure of her feelings toward JFK when she first met him at a dinner party nearly 72 years ago.

"She wrote about the first time she met John F. Kennedy and how she knew, as she put it, 'He would have a disturbing effect on my life,'" Anthony recounted, per CBS News. "And she says she almost felt like running, but she knew that whatever heartbreak he was going to inevitably bring her, it would be worth it."

The dinner party was hosted by Martha Bartlett who, at 97, still remembers the fateful night that the two met.

"Well, I wasn't too sure that he would enjoy Jackie, or that she would enjoy him," she said, according to CBS News. "So, I had my other good friend, Loretta Summers. We had an extra woman, which was very peculiar. But we had it anyway! And so, if he didn't like one, at least he wouldn't be bored. Because he did show boredom."

Later, while attending a ball with her beau, Kennedy was reportedly warned by his friend Lem Billings that marrying JFK would mean "hav[ing] to be very understanding" that he "had been around an awful lot" and "known many, many girls," according to The New Yorker.

Kennedy and JFK tied the knot in 1953 and had three children, Patrick, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr.