Jackie Kennedy Confronts Therapist Over Treating Marilyn Monroe

In J. Randy Taraborrelli's new book, Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, the author delves into Jackie Kennedy’s realization that her therapist at the time, Dr. Marianne Kris, had previously treated none other than Marilyn Monroe. Nearly a decade before meeting Kennedy, Kris had institutionalized Monroe just a year before the Hollywood icon's death.

The chapter — which begins with a mention of Jackie’s reported desire to be seen firstly as an individual woman as opposed to someone’s wife — eventually chronicles Jackie’s experience being treated by a psychiatrist.

In addition to Jackie’s notable PTSD following her late husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination, she had been plagued by a recurring dream in which she drowned into a “dark abyss.” This dream was apparently the impetus for her seeking treatment.

Finding some healing

One of the first active healing experiences in Jackie’s relationship with Dr. Kris was revisiting the White House and viewing the couple’s portraits for the first time since JFK’s death. She ultimately found the experience cathartic.

“It had been almost 10 years since Jack’s death. While she was certainly not over the tragedy itself, she’d at least come to terms with their marriage,” Taraborrelli writes. “Regardless of its deficiencies, she really had loved being in it and she missed it. She missed her husband.”

One former patient who spoke to Taraborelli recounted a supposed encounter with Jackie while in the waiting room of Dr. Kris’s office. The patient said Jackie had been reading a magazine that had photos of Monroe plastered on the cover. Upon locking eyes together, Jackie allegedly remarked “So iconic.”

The patient asked Dr. Kris about it. Kris cited doctor-patient confidentiality, but did instruct the patient to not "believe everything you read about President Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe."

The patient continued to run into Jackie in the office, and observed that the former First Lady never seemed uneasy or inaccessible. Since all of New York City was talking about Norman Mailer’s controversial biography of Monroe at the time, Jackie's grace shocked (and impressed) the fellow patient.

A big revelation

However, when Jackie’s stepbrother met later found out about the physician's short therapeutic relationship with Monroe, Jackie reacted strongly.

“Everyone on the planet knows what I went through with Jack and Marilyn,” Jackie reportedly proclaimed angrily.

Admittedly, Taraborelli doesn’t know specifics about the conversation that ensued when Jackie confronted Dr. Kris, aside from likely declining to discuss another patient.

Dawn Morris, a past student of Dr. Kris, told Taraborelli that while she didn’t know details of the discussion either, Jackie did end up continuing her treatment with Dr. Kris.

Jackie reportedly even discussed a phone call she had once received from a woman who claimed to be Marilyn Monroe.

“Dr. Kris was fascinated by the fact that, ten years after, Jackie was still so moved by the call, even disturbed by it,” Morris told Taraborelli. “But she told me Marilyn had that effect on people. ‘If you’d ever been touched by her or had any interaction with her no matter how distant, it somehow never left you,’ she said."