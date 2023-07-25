Jackie Aina Calls Out TikToker After They Offer Makeup ‘Tips’ in the Name of ‘Elegance’

In the latest TikTok drama, a creator is under fire for comments she made about a makeup trick commonly used by brown and Black women.



@level_blue is a creator whose account is dedicated to offering her 445,500 followers "elegance" tips, with videos titled, "Mid-range elegant brands" and "Why elegant women are so much more attractive."

In a now-deleted TikTok called "Makeup mistakes elegant ladies never make," the creator targeted dark brown lip liner with gloss as a trend worth skipping.

"It looks ridiculous," @level_blue said. "I don't understand the obsession with having massive lips. It has to be proportionate with your natural features."



Obviously this is a makeup look utilized by makeup lovers of all races, but i feels especially targeted given that brown and Black women have been using dark lip liner to match their skin tone for years.

Creators wasted no time pointing out how the elegance coach's statements could be considered microaggressive, noting that she only used images of Black women to illustrate her point.



"You said the quiet part out loud, huh?" popular TikToker Soogia said, while showing examples of non-Black women who have done the makeup trend. Soogia's content is dedicated in large part to calling out racism and other forms of discrimination that proliferate on the app.



"I think you should ask yourself where these standards actually come from," she continued. "When you only feature Black and brown women in a video like that... I of course have to ask myself, 'Are these actual standards of beauty, or is this something else?'"

Others pointed out that brown and Black women have been doing the lip trend for decades and were the ones to make it popular.



"The ignorant manner you are choosing to conduct yourself [in] when it comes to our beautiful facial features and our big lips and the makeup trends we popularized, is not elegant," user @iamcrystalcrave said after reading the definition of 'elegant' on camera. "It's tacky."



Her commenters agreed, leaving comments like "elegant ladies don't harshly judge others" and "the disrespect is LOUD!"

Most notably, Youtube star and makeup guru Jackie Aina took time to educate @level_blue on the implications of her comments. Her response has over 750,000 likes.



"For dark-skinned people, wearing a dark brown lip pencil is literally the only way to get most lip colors to be flattering on our complexion," Aina said. "You need to be super careful in the future about using blanket statements like 'not elegant' [and] 'ridiculous' when talking about beauty rituals that are specific to another culture."



Aina tagged @level_blue in her caption and mentioned that the elegance coach follows her on TikTok — though it's unclear whether she saw the video. She's yet to make any formal response on her social media channels in reference to the feedback she's received.