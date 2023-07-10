Jack White Slams Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and More Stars for Interacting With Donald Trump at UFC Fight

Jack White is not impressed with some stars mingling with Donald Trump.

The former White Stripes singer-guitarist called out Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson and Guy Fieri after the four were separately photographed chatting with the former president in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s--- Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," White said on Instagram Monday with the comments turned off. "That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

Trump, who is running for re-election in 2024, appeared at UFC 290 inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The visit occurred as he was making campaign stops in both Nevada and Iowa over the weekend.

This isn't the first time White has spoken out against Trump.

Back in November, the musician said he would be leaving Twitter after owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account after it was banned following the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White said. "That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is. People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever Republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?)."