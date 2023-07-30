Jack White Seeks Help Identifying Mystery Woman in Vintage Photo

Jack White knows everyone's got a story to tell — and he's determined to get to the bottom of a very personal one.

The White Stripes frontman is seeking to identify a woman in a large-sized black-and-white photo that he found in the garbage during a home renovation in the 1990s, and has followed him around ever since.

"I have always thought that it had been created for either a funeral memorial service or possibly that it was a political sign for someone running for city council or some public office in Detroit," White wrote on Instagram about the woman.

"Though the original photo is more likely from the 1940's or before, this printed sign portrait may have been made in the 60's or 70's by the look of the fiberboard material it was printed on."

Assisting White in the hunt is Ben Blackwell, the archivist at White's record label Third Man Records.

"The photo was clearly already old when it was discovered, but we have no further backstory to it," Blackwell wrote on Instagram. "Given the size (this thing is roughly like six feet tall!) it definitely lends itself to the theory that the woman depicted here, whomever she may be, is IMPORTANT. I am DYING to know who she is. What’s her story? What’d she do? Why was such a big photo ever printed of her in the first place?"

In an attempt to answer those questions, Blackwell is enlisting the support of White's hometown of Detroit.

"Amateur sleuths of Detroit’s African American history, help us out!" Blackwell continued. "It bears repeating, I tend to think she’s IMPORTANT in one way or another. I just don’t see the attention, effort and pure money sunk into the creation of such an object as that being offered up to an average, everyday person. But even if it WAS, doesn’t that make the whole mystery all the more interesting?"

The photo is currently up for auction at Third Man's Garage Sale, which features memorabilia and other novelties from White's life and career.

Current bidding has the photo at $425, but Blackwell insisted "we would be happy to find her family and have the portrait in their care."