Jack White of rock band The Raconteurs is selling a few notable items in an auction — from his 2013 Tesla to memorabilia that dates back to his White Stripes days.

The Everything But the House auction featuring White's items ends Sunday evening.

Until then, fans can purchase his mid-20th century enameled cast iron autopsy table, which is going for $200 after seven bids as of publication.

Third Man Records label archivist Ben Blackwell said of the mysterious piece: "I remember when this one showed up at Third Man about a decade ago. We'd heard murmurs that it came from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. That's where a bunch of top secret US government sh-- went down, specifically enriching the uranium used in the Little Boy atomic bomb."

Though there's speculation that the table is full of radiation exposure, Blackwell said he doesn't believe the rumors; however, it served as a "rite of passage" for Third Records employees who were tasked with moving the near 500-lb. object alone.

Also on the auction list are the finger casts that White wore after being involved in a car accident in a Detroit village in 2003. He sustained a compound fracture on his left index finger and was forced to postpone two performances at two European festivals as well as several performances in North America. He underwent surgery and had three screws put into his finger. Blackwell touted that these are the casts White wore in the White Stripes' "The Hardest Button to Button" video. They're currently going for $275 with 10 bids.

White's 2013 Tesla, which the Detroit native once dubbed as The Green Machine, has reached $26,500 with 42 bids. Blackwell said the "batsh-- crazy fast" vehicle also features leather interior and "pretty comfortable seats" with a "calming Kelly green paint job."

White's decision to sell his Tesla comes after he called out Elon Musk in November for reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account, saying the move was "absolutely disgusting." The former president's account was previously banned after he allegedly incited violence on the Washington, D.C., capitol in January 2021.

Also on the auction docket are: White's Framus acoustic guitar that appeared in the White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends" video, White's blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar that was played on the Boarding House Reach Tour, and Third Man's yellow vintage CitiCar.

Some of the funds raised will go toward Southwest Detroit's Clark Park Coalition.