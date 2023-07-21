Jack Schlossberg, the relative of controversial 2024 Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., endorsed Joe Biden in a lengthy video posted to Instagram Friday, calling Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy a "vanity project."

"I'm Jack Schlossberg and I have something to say. President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important," he began. "It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage. It's about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision for America, that we do things not because they're easy but because they're hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we've ever had."

He continued: "Under Biden, we've added 13 million jobs. Unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal, and the largest investment in green energy, ever. He's appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic and he ended Donald Trump."

Schlossberg, who recently went viral after ranting about why he hates eating at restaurants, went on to say that if Kennedy Jr. "cared about" any of the aforementioned issues, "he would support Joe Biden, too."

The Harvard grad concluded: "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame. I've listened to him, I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, let's not be distracted again, by somebody's vanity project. I'm excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will, too."

Kennedy Jr. — who is an outspoken anti-vaxxer — recently became "unbanned" from Instagram after announcing his bid for candidacy earlier this year.

“As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account,” Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Instagram parent company Meta, said in a Sunday statement, first reported by the Washington Post.

Kennedy Jr. was banned from the social media platform in 2021 for violating its COVID-19 policies. The politician is a vocal critic of COVID vaccines and pandemic-era lockdown measures.

His account was originally removed for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines. Kennedy’s nonprofit group Children’s Health Defense was later banned for spreading “medical misinformation.” The latter ban will remain in place.