Jack Schlossberg Says He Has ‘No Idea Why Anyone Thinks’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘Should Be President’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jack Schlossberg Says He Has ‘No Idea Why Anyone Thinks’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘Should Be President’

Schlossberg endorsed President Joe Biden while simultaneously slamming family member RFK Jr. in a lengthy video posted to Instagram Friday

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jack Schlossberg and RFK JrKarwai Tang/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg, the relative of controversial 2024 Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., endorsed Joe Biden in a lengthy video posted to Instagram Friday, calling Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy a "vanity project."

"I'm Jack Schlossberg and I have something to say. President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important," he began. "It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage. It's about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision for America, that we do things not because they're easy but because they're hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we've ever had." 

He continued: "Under Biden, we've added 13 million jobs. Unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal, and the largest investment in green energy, ever. He's appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic and he ended Donald Trump."

Schlossberg, who recently went viral after ranting about why he hates eating at restaurants, went on to say that if Kennedy Jr. "cared about" any of the aforementioned issues, "he would support Joe Biden, too." 

Read More

The Harvard grad concluded: "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame. I've listened to him, I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, let's not be distracted again, by somebody's vanity project. I'm excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will, too."

Kennedy Jr. — who is an outspoken anti-vaxxer — recently became "unbanned" from Instagram after announcing his bid for candidacy earlier this year.

“As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account,” Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Instagram parent company Meta, said in a Sunday statement, first reported by the Washington Post

Kennedy Jr. was banned from the social media platform in 2021 for violating its COVID-19 policies. The politician is a vocal critic of COVID vaccines and pandemic-era lockdown measures.

His account was originally removed for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines. Kennedy’s nonprofit group Children’s Health Defense was later banned for spreading “medical misinformation.” The latter ban will remain in place.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.