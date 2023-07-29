Jack Ryan vs. Jack Reacher: Which is Right for You?

Prime Video has several older male demographic-skewing action shows based on bestselling novel series (shout out to Bosch), but two of those shows have a very special relationship to each other: they're both about characters named Jack R. One is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which recently ended with Season 4. The other is Reacher, about author Lee Child's Jack Reacher, which returns for Season 2 in December.

They're both worth watching, but you can only watch one of them first. Which one should you choose? If you haven't seen either show but are curious about them, we've put together a guide to help you determine which one you might like better.

Do you want a beefy guy or Jim Halpert?

Jack Reacher would absolutely wash Jack Ryan in a fight. He's played by Alan Ritchson, a ginormous dude who perfectly embodies Child's hulking off-the-books detective. His arms are the size of corgis. Jack Ryan, on the other hand, is a desk jockey played by John Krasinski, who will always be Jim from The Office no matter how much he bulks up or how proficient he gets with firearms. Jack Ryan was a Marine, though, so it's not like he's a weakling. Both guys are skilled fighters as well as brilliant guys who are capable of outsmarting any foe.

Do you want to laugh?

Neither show is a comedy, but Reacher is slightly lighter in tone than Jack Ryan. Jack Ryan is a deadly serious show about geopolitics, while Reacher's lower, small-town stakes allow for a little more levity. Reacher's deadpan wisecracks are funny and plentiful. Jack Ryan has fewer jokes. The comic relief is mostly handled by Mike November (Michael Kelly), a CIA agent whose colorful personal life provides some wacky neighbor-type humor.

How do you feel about the military-industrial complex?

If you think the American empire is flawed but mostly all right, Jack Ryan is the show for you. The CIA agent is a company man, even when he's fighting against the worst excesses of the company. He's such a patriot that in the novels, he eventually becomes the POTUS. Jack Reacher, on the other hand, is a lone wolf unaffiliated with any institution. He's an Army veteran – he honed his investigative skills as a military policeman – but now he's an army of one. Jack Ryan is about politics without being overtly politically partisan, while Reacher's engagement with politics tends to be with corrupt local politicians and military coverups, nothing too specific.

John Krasinski in 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.' Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Do you want a little romance?

In Season 1, Jack Ryan has a love interest, infectious disease specialist Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish), but then she disappears until Season 4. Jack's focus is always on the mission, not his personal life. Reacher, meanwhile, finds some time for romance. One of the most charming parts of Season 1 is Reacher's unexpected relationship with small-town cop Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald). In each book – and presumably each season – he has a different love interest, which keeps things spicy.

Do you care about budget?

If you want to watch a show that looks like a movie, Jack Ryan is cinematic. A lot of money goes into the show. It's filmed all over the world and has expensive action sequences that are at a comparable level to Jack Ryan movies. Amazon spends on talent, too; John Krasinski's acting and producing double duty on Jack Ryan made him the highest paid actor on TV. Reacher, on the other hand, is cheap for an Amazon show. It has no A-list cast members and its filming locations and action sequences are modest in comparison to Jack Ryan's. It makes up for its smaller scale with great characters and more visceral action. On that note…

What kind of action do you like?

Jack Ryan is an espionage thriller with shootouts and car chases. Reacher also has shootouts and car chases, but its bread and butter is bare-knuckle, mano a mano combat as Reacher beats the tar out of people. Both shows contain some gruesome, gory violence, but nothing as stomach-churning as when Chris Pratt disembowels a guy on The Terminal List, the craziest moment in any of Prime Video's dad shows. Watch that one if you're looking for something a little more extreme than either of the Jacks.

Jack Ryan and Reacher are both available to watch on Prime Video.