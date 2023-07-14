Jack Ryan, the action series starring John Krasinski as late author Tom Clancy's titular CIA hero, has come to a close after four seasons. But since the series is one of Prime Video's biggest hits, and there are dozens of other Tom Clancy books to mine for source material, the story may continue in the form of a spinoff.

Deadline reported last year that the show was ending and a spinoff starring Michael Peña as CIA operative Domingo "Ding" Chavez was in development. Now, Season 4 is out, and viewers have gotten to see Chavez in action, but there's still no official news about the status of the potential spinoff.

When the Jack Ryan series finale was released, Collider asked executive producers Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form if the spinoff was still a possibility, and they said "We certainly hope so."

Seeger praised Peña's ability capture the spirit of the Jack Ryan franchise, which is equal parts intense action scenes and lighter character moments. "We loved having him, we loved making this season, and I’ll go with 'we hope so,'" the producer said of keeping the story going with Peña. "There’s so much in the Clancyverse, as we always say. We’d love the opportunity to keep talking about it."

Here's everything we know so far about the Jack Ryan Ding Chavez spinoff.

Ding Chavez spinoff release date

TLDR: The series hasn't officially been picked up yet, so we're a long way away from a premiere date, if it ever comes.

THE DETAILS: There has been no update from Prime Video since the spinoff was reported as being in development in May 2022. Representatives for the streaming service did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment as of publication time.

Michael Peña himself said he doesn't know if he'll be back as Ding Chavez. “It’s up to the fans and up to Amazon," the actor told Collider. "There are a lot of people that have to do certain things, but if people like it, maybe they’ll chime in and say, like, 'Hey, we want some more!' So, you know, we leave it in their hands."

The good news for Tom Clancy fans is that even though John Krasinski is moving on, there still seems to be gas left in Jack Ryan's tank. According to viewership data shared with The Messenger by audience analytics provider Samba TV, 1.2M U.S. households watched the first episode of Season 4 in its first six days of release, a drop of only 7% from the Season 3 premiere. So a spinoff might be worth doing for Prime Video, especially since they won't have to pay executive producer John Krasinski as much since he's no longer acting on the show.

'Jack Ryan' spinoff cast

TLDR: No cast is set yet, but the spinoff would star Michael Peña and maybe some other familiar faces.

THE DETAILS: There are a number of Jack Ryan veterans who could potentially return for the spinoff, including Wendell Pierce as senior CIA official James Greer, Betty Gabriel as CIA director Elizabeth Wright and Michael Kelly as wisecracking operative Mike November. All of them joined Ding Chavez in saying farewell to the resigning Jack Ryan in the series' final scene, which very clearly set up their work to continue.

Peña specifically shouted out Mike November, who Chavez had some fun scenes with in Season 4. "I [personally] want to see more of Michael Kelly's character," Peña told Digital Spy. "That's what I want to see. You know, I'm such a big fan and working with the guy and John Krasinski was awesome too. But we'll see what the fans want."

Who is Ding Chavez?

TLDR: Domingo "Ding" Chavez is one of Tom Clancy's best-known characters, and the series would be his first time as the lead.

THE DETAILS: As played by Michael Peña on the series starting in Season 4, Domingo "Ding" Chavez is a hardened CIA field operative. He was working a deep cover operation that went sideways, and after meeting Jack Ryan, he helped the deputy director expose the season's central conspiracy in order to get justice for his fallen comrades. The series doesn't get too deep into Chavez's extensive history in the Ryanverse, but he's been around for a long time.

Chavez has appeared in nearly two dozen Jack Ryan novels, starting with Clear and Present Danger, according to Fandom. He's more closely associated with the character John Clark, the CIA official who's his father-in-law, but he works with Ryan as well. He's a supporting character, so giving him his own show would be a major break from the books. But Jack Ryan has never directly adapted the books anyway. That makes predicting what his spinoff would be about impossible at this time.

Chavez's most prominent novel appearance is in Rainbow Six, in which he's a field leader for the titular counterterrorism unit. That novel is the foundation of the popular Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six video game series, which features Chavez as a character. A film adaptation of Rainbow Six starring Michael B. Jordan is in the works, though that's separate from the Jack Ryan TV franchise.

Chavez was previously played by Raymond Cruz in the 1994 film adaptation of Clear and Present Danger.

'Jack Ryan' trailer

THE DETAILS: There's no trailer for the Jack Ryan Ding Chavez spinoff yet, but we'll share it here when it's ready.

More shows like 'Jack Ryan'

THE DETAILS: If you've finished Jack Ryan and are looking for your next more globetrotting spy thriller series, we've assembled a list of similar shows to watch.

Where to watch 'Jack Ryan'

THE DETAILS: All four seasons of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan are available to stream on Prime Video. The spinoff would also stream on Prime Video.