Watch: J Balvin Surprised by Kids in Switzerland Singing His Spanish Lyrics - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Watch: J Balvin Surprised by Kids in Switzerland Singing His Spanish Lyrics

'I will never cease to be amazed,' the Colombian singer wrote on Instagram

Published |Updated
Michael Miller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: J Balvin is seen outside Dior, during the Menswear Spring Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Despite not being Spanish speakers, three young fans J Balvin recently brought on stage in Switzerland knew all the lyrics to his song “La Canción," and were able to confidently sing along with him.

"I will never cease to be amazed," Balvin wrote in Spanish on Instagram, along with a sweet video of the moment. "Seeing a 10-year-old boy who doesn't speak Spanish... Rather, the video speaks for itself. Thank you Switzerland! Latino Gang."

Putting his arm around one of the boys, Balvin even shared the mic back and forth with him during the performance, resulting in loud cheers from the audience.

The Colombian superstar performed in Switzerland's Gurten Park on July 12, part of an international tour that has taken him everywhere from Paris to Ibiza. On Saturday, he'll play to a sold-out crowd in Portugal before heading to Australia and finally Singapore. It's been an exciting tour for fans who haven't been able to see much of the best-selling artist since he postponed his 2022 tour due to the pandemic.

Read More

In October, Balvin will join the Grammy-winning band Grupo Firme and country artists like Carrie Underwood at the annual fall music event ATLive in Atlanta in October.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.