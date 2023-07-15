Watch: J Balvin Surprised by Kids in Switzerland Singing His Spanish Lyrics

Despite not being Spanish speakers, three young fans J Balvin recently brought on stage in Switzerland knew all the lyrics to his song “La Canción," and were able to confidently sing along with him.
"I will never cease to be amazed," Balvin wrote in Spanish on Instagram, along with a sweet video of the moment. "Seeing a 10-year-old boy who doesn't speak Spanish... Rather, the video speaks for itself. Thank you Switzerland! Latino Gang."
Putting his arm around one of the boys, Balvin even shared the mic back and forth with him during the performance, resulting in loud cheers from the audience.
The Colombian superstar performed in Switzerland's Gurten Park on July 12, part of an international tour that has taken him everywhere from Paris to Ibiza. On Saturday, he'll play to a sold-out crowd in Portugal before heading to Australia and finally Singapore. It's been an exciting tour for fans who haven't been able to see much of the best-selling artist since he postponed his 2022 tour due to the pandemic.
In October, Balvin will join the Grammy-winning band Grupo Firme and country artists like Carrie Underwood at the annual fall music event ATLive in Atlanta in October.
