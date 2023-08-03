It’s Official: August Is For The Swifties

Three years ago, Taylor Swift released a track on her Folklore album that somehow turned an entire month into a holiday. "August" is a song about reckoning with a one-sided romance as the month "slips away like a moment in time" and a colder season draws near. It's also the anthem Swifties use to celebrate the first of every August.
How does one celebrate, you may ask? With memes and videos alike:
Houston Rapper Bun B Swoons Over Meeting Taylor Swift: 'Does This Make Me a Swiftie?
Distributor Behind Music Heard on 'Speak Now' Misprint Hopes Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Enchanted by the Blissful Electronica'
Taylor Swift Fans Go the Distance: Here's How Far Swifties Are Traveling for the Eras Tour
Harry Styles for Homework: Inside the Trend of Pop-Star Courses
Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'
"Please DO NOT breathe during August if you don't stan Taylor Swift," one stan account wrote. "You're preventing actual Swifties who've waited for months from having this experience. Breathing in August without understanding its significance is cultural appropriation and not okay."
They're joking — we think — but it definitely underscores just how seriously the singer-songwriter's fans take the "salt air season." From Gilmore Girl memes to jokes about the lyrics to aesthetic photos capturing the essence of "August," Swifties are flooding everyone's timelines with missives about the song.
They're also putting it back on streaming lists. On July 31, "August" jumped from outside Spotify's global most-streamed track list to hitting No. 4 on August 1. According to Billboard, that means the song was streamed 5.1 million times in one day.
The celebration has also migrated to TikTok, where people have set countdowns and recorded themselves preparing for the month by listening to the song.
Most notably, TikTok users have made a trend of running down a beach lit up by the sunset while singing the lyrics from the bridge ("Back when we were still changing for the better / Wanting was enough / For me, it was enough). One of the best versions comes from @annaxsitar, who commits to the bit by plunging into the ocean in a flowy white dress — perfect for a homemade Swift-inspired music video.
Even the singer-songwriter herself joined the celebration this year with a cheeky tweet: "Get in the car it's August." Her message quickly shot up to over 1.5 million likes, with fans responding in earnest. "I never needed anything more (than this tweet)," one user said.
