It’s a Boy! Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Reveal Name and Sex of Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk revealed Tuesday that their second child is a boy named Max.

The baby was born on Sunday, Gates’ 32nd birthday.

“We welcomed our 2nd son on my 32nd birthday - July 23, 2023 🤍 Max Asa Gottschalk weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, 20 inches long & was born at 8:10 a.m.,” Gates wrote in a post on Instagram, which also featured several photos and videos of the new addition and growing family.

“My prayer for my sons have been that they have an unbreakable bond & each having their own separate God-given gifts to give to the world,” she continued. “If the last few days are any indication of what the future holds, then my prayers have already been answered 🤍 (not pictured is Boaz getting his sniffs in! 🐕),” she wrote, referring to the family pet.

“Thanks you to all of your DMs of prayers and well wishes!,” Gates added. “Trying my best to reply to all of you. Thank you for letting me share my family with you- you are my family as well! 🤍”

After giving birth Sunday, Gates marveled in her Instagram Stories about sharing her birthday with her new baby, whose name she had yet to share.

"It just hit me," she wrote. "32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me." She added that it is "super special" to share the day with her baby.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars, whose first son is named Gates, announced they were having a second child in January.

“Baby #2 due in July!” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam.”

Although the couple fell in love on season four of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, they did not get engaged on the show. Instead, they dated for nearly two years before Adam popped the question.

In April, Raven and Gottschalk celebrated their second anniversary.

“Two years and forever to go,” Raven shared on Instagram. “I love being Mrs. Gottschalk.”

Adam added, “Happy anniversary my love. Cheers to 2 years and counting. Love our life together and growing family.”