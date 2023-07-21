Is There a Post-Credits Scene in ‘Barbie’?

In the summer of 2008, moviegoers were given both a gift and a curse. When Iron Man ended and the credits rolled, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was visited by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D., who proceeded to tell him about the Avengers Initiative.

It led to a mania of post-credits stingers that, while not quite as invasive now as it once was, continues to this day. Of course, Iron Man didn’t really invent this. I am Methusalean enough to have seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in theaters and had my mind blown by the “Are you still here?” gag.

Why would anyone think that Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Barbie might have a little something at the end? Well, it has been reported that Mattel, the company that has manufactured and distributed Barbie dolls since 1959, is cracking its knuckles and planning to get into the motion picture business big time. Would it have been so ludicrous for Barbie to have included a little tag in which Margot Robbie got into an automobile and exclaimed, “These are some HOT WHEELS?” Given the state of affairs in Hollywood these days, no, it most certainly would not have been.

Nevertheless, you came here looking for a simple answer to a simple question, and we’ve been beating around the bush. Let’s get to it then:

No, there is not. We sat there the whole time and saw nothing. Nothing!

There is, therefore, no reason to sit through the entire credits at the end of Barbie unless you want to read the names of all the people who worked on the movie. Maybe you like reading names. If so, man, you would have loved phone books — just pages and pages of names.

If you do sit and read all the names, you’ll see that the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-composed song “I’m Just Ken,” sung by Ryan Gosling in one of the film’s best scenes, includes instrumentation by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen. Maybe knowing that is better than seeing a franchise tie-in.