Is There a Post-Credits Scene in ‘Barbie’?

In the summer of 2008, moviegoers were given both a gift and a curse. When Iron Man ended and the credits rolled, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was visited by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D., who proceeded to tell him about the Avengers Initiative.
It led to a mania of post-credits stingers that, while not quite as invasive now as it once was, continues to this day. Of course, Iron Man didn’t really invent this. I am Methusalean enough to have seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in theaters and had my mind blown by the “Are you still here?” gag.
Why would anyone think that Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Barbie might have a little something at the end? Well, it has been reported that Mattel, the company that has manufactured and distributed Barbie dolls since 1959, is cracking its knuckles and planning to get into the motion picture business big time. Would it have been so ludicrous for Barbie to have included a little tag in which Margot Robbie got into an automobile and exclaimed, “These are some HOT WHEELS?” Given the state of affairs in Hollywood these days, no, it most certainly would not have been.
Nevertheless, you came here looking for a simple answer to a simple question, and we’ve been beating around the bush. Let’s get to it then:
- ‘Haunted Mansion’ Pays Homage to Theme Park Attraction With Credits Scene
- ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Mid-Credits Scene Brings in ‘Ninja Turtles’ Supervillain
- Jordan Peterson Argues Order He Undergo ‘Remedial’ Training for Social Media Posts Limits His Free Speech
- Former ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey Reveals She Has a Girlfriend, Comedian Robby Hoffman
- Michael Jordan Was ‘Horrible Player’ and ‘Horrible to Play with,’ ex-Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen Says
No, there is not. We sat there the whole time and saw nothing. Nothing!
There is, therefore, no reason to sit through the entire credits at the end of Barbie unless you want to read the names of all the people who worked on the movie. Maybe you like reading names. If so, man, you would have loved phone books — just pages and pages of names.
If you do sit and read all the names, you’ll see that the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt-composed song “I’m Just Ken,” sung by Ryan Gosling in one of the film’s best scenes, includes instrumentation by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen. Maybe knowing that is better than seeing a franchise tie-in.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment