Is ‘The Ride’ Prime Video’s Answer to Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’?

"It's not a question of if you're going to get hurt – it's when." That's a serious warning viewers hear in the first minutes of Prime Video's new series The Ride, which offers an inside look into the world of professional bull riding.

According to JJ Gottsch, who is the CEO and General Manager of Texas' professional bull riding team Austin Gamblers, this show is an opportunity to lift the veil on incredible athletes and the animal athletes they ride.

"We have some unbelievable athletes and riders with really compelling stories," Gottsch exclusively told The Messenger. "We're able to chronicle not just the bull riding part of this, but also the grit and the courage and the sacrifice that these guys put in every time they put their hand into a bull rope."

The Ride certainly isn't the first show to offer a front-row seat into the sporting world.

HBO got inside access into the NFL with the reality sports documentary Hard Knocks in 2001. More recently, Netflix found success with the 2019 series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

But if you ask Gottsch, who also stars in The Ride, he's confident Prime Video and production company Kinetic Content captured a perspective on bull riding that consumers have never seen before.

"With Drive to Survive, you were able to get those drivers out of their cars, helmets off and have an opportunity to see them in their home environments and the challenges, triumphs and tribulations that they have and I think this is going to be the same for bull riding," he said. "When looking at the success of some of those other docuseries and reality shows, our hope is that The Ride is able to capture that same spirit and really elevate these riders and elevate the sport."

So how is the vision going to come to light?

For starters, Gottsch said Kinetic Content gained the trust of the participating bull riders including Chase Outlaw, Eli Vastbinder and Ezekiel Mitchell. And while some shows may need to pump up the drama, The Ride finds it organically.

There's not one rider that shows up to an event and says he is 100% healthy.

"These riders are all riding with some degree of injury," Gottsch said. "These guys don't take days off when they're injured. And their ability to come back and perform at the highest level against an animal that doesn't know or doesn't care if they're hurt? It's really amazing."

There's also the reality that bulls are getting stronger than ever before.

"The bull power or the bull athlete has outpaced the bull riders," Gottsch said. "These are animals and they're bred to do this. Once you put your foot on the gas, you can't hit the brake."

While participation in the sport is built for a certain kind of cowboy, Gottsch believes everyone can find a reason to cheer on these brave athletes.

"You don't have to live on a ranch," he said. "You don't have to own a horse. The thing that makes a cowboy a cowboy is honesty, integrity, courage, grit, getting up after you've gotten knocked down again and again. Those are things that resonate with anybody, any walk of life."

The Ride is streaming on Prime Video beginning May 28.