Saturday Night Live is one of TV's most enduring shows. The NBC sketch comedy series has been running strong since 1975 and continues to be a pop culture mainstay thanks to its timely satires of political and social events. Each week of the season, fans tune in to find out what SNL will do with the latest string of wild and sensational news items. So is SNL new this week?

Here we will track the latest news regarding Saturday Night Live's upcoming new episodes.

Is 'SNL' new this week?

No, Saturday Night Live will not air a new episode this week, on Saturday July 29.

The final three episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 48 were indefinitely paused on May 2, 2023, as the Writers Guild of America went on strike. The May 6th episode would have featured former SNL regular Pete Davidson as host, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert; May 13th's canceled episode would have featured Succession favorite Kieran Culkin, along with musical guest Labrinth; and May 20th's finale would've seen The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge and the Foo Fighters taking the stage.

NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for Saturday Night Live Season 49. And there won't be a premiere date until the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild and the AMPTP studio representatives come to a resolution.

'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 cast

The current roster for Saturday Night Live's 49th season includes some relative newcomers along with long-time main cast members.

The repertory players include Michael Che and Colin Jost (Weekend Update co-anchors), Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.

The featured players include Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker.

How to watch 'Saturday Night Live'

Previous seasons of Saturday Night Live can be streamed on NBC and Peacock.

