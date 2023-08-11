Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?

Romance lovers, rejoice! After much anticipation, the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video.



For those of you not on Book Twitter or BookTok, here's some context: readers were immediately floored by the debut romance novel when it released in 2019. Who wouldn't love a gay enemies-to-lovers story that contains all the trappings of British and American high society? The bestselling book quickly racked up a series of awards (an ALA Alex Award, a Bisexual Book Award, etc.) and has been reviewed on Goodreads by almost 800,000 people.



And just like the book, the film has already left new fans and old dying for a continuation.

"Hundreds of days [of waiting] and now I have nothing... to be excited for anymore," one Twitter user said about the film. "The only thing I can count is how many days it's been since [the film] came out knowing there will never be a Red, White & Royal Blue 2."



Another person asked what's on everyone's mind: "So when are we getting a Red, White & Royal Blue wedding sequel? Because I'm going to need to see these boys again."



We're here to answer. But first...

What's the book about?

St. Martins Griffin

The story follows the unlikely friendship between Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first female president of the United States, and Henry (Nicolas Galitzine), a British prince. The duo clash at a royal wedding and are forced to fake friendship to appease the tabloids and Alex's mother, who is running for re-election. Eventually, they develop a blazing intercontinental romance that's been enjoyed by thousands of readers far and wide.



McQuiston currently hasn't published a second book (though a collector's edition with a bonus chapter from Henry's POV is available). The author has also published two other romance novels titled One Last Stop and I Kissed Shara Wheeler. You can find her documenting the process of her fourth novel on Instagram.

How does the book end? (Spoilers ahead!)

RWRB has the typical romantic happy ending. Alex's mother wins her re-election bid, and the couple publicly announce their relationship before heading off to Alex's childhood home in Texas. A conclusion fit for royalty!



There are no cliffhangers, though a bonus chapter in the collector's edition explains that the two get engaged. A sequel would likely take place during or immediately after their wedding as they adjust to being a married couple in the spotlight.

What has been said about a possible follow-up?

No official announcement has been made about a second film, but creative leads are leaving the door open. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, director Matthew Lopez said he would do a follow-up even without a second book. If McQuiston and the co-stars are up for it, "then who am I to say no?"



McQuiston has also alluded to having "plenty of ideas" for more stories in the RWRB universe. In a separate Hello! Magazine interview, she said, "I will say I... would love the chance to explore them some day."



"I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry."

Here's the good news: with more positive reviews comes the increased possibility of a sequel.

Even if there are no official plans right now, studio execs will shell out more dollars on a sequel if the first film is a hit. After all, BookTok increased RWRB's popularity tenfold by sharing fancasts and reviews, and hyping up the book's steamy scenes. Whose to say their fanfare won't inspire another a new book or film?



Overall, we remain hopeful on the possibility of seeing Alex and Henry's love story get a few more twists and turns. We'll keep you updated on any official announcements relating to the novel.



