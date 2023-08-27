His camper van loaded, grocery list made and costume box curated with a fake fur coat, pants that light up and a couple of kimonos, Taylor Samuelson was ready for his sophomore Burning Man this week, hoping the cool festival in the Black Rock Desert would be a little cooler, this time around.

Last year, temperatures at the annual hoopla of scantily clad revelers topped 100 degrees most days. Every year, dust storms blast the silted moonscape that hosts tens of thousands of “burners” who brave these harsh conditions because the vibe is worth it. Samuelson, a sinewy Oregonian who runs a sexual wellness company called Momotaro Apotheca, considers the suffering a vital part of the experience. “You have to enjoy stuff like that to want to go to Burning Man. The discomfort, the challenge of it. It’s kind of like snow camping. You just have to protect yourself from the elements, to plan ahead.”

He might have a bit less company this year. Often coveted and scarce at least until the last minute, tickets to the temporary encampment in the Nevada desert were floating around at steep discounts in the days approaching the official kickoff on August 27. While plenty of enthusiasts will still journey to Nevada to bliss out, a new legion of longtime burners appears to be taking a pass this year.

“Since 2016, Burning Man has been one of the most epic, ecstatic experiences of my life,” popular podcaster and wellness guru Aubrey Marcus announced to his nearly 800,000 Instagram followers in a Tuesday post. “I met my wife there, we got married on the playa. It is one of my favorite places on planet earth. And I’m not going this year.”

Marcus — who two days later hyped his own, competing festival in a separate post — submits that a “disturbing” series of trends has put him off of Burning Man: the bigger camps on the playa have grown increasingly political and power-hungry, which went from “everybody just throws an experience, it’s all coordinated based on people’s desires” to a politics-riddled environment that “very much mimics the win-lose dynamics of the corporate world.” He also lamented a new animosity, between “true burners” and those staying in cushy RVs, which is “eroding the sense of everybody being fully welcomed.” The post racked up 22,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in the thread, many adding their own gripes. Anti-vaxxers were mad that the festival had discouraged their attendance. Others complained of “turnkey camps” and a new sameness in what was once an eclectic variety of music; of toxic smoke on burn nights, thanks to more wires and plastics being torched; a “performance of ego” and “one Satanic ritual after another under the guide of freedom and inclusivity, all wrapped up under corporate greed…”

BLACK ROCK DESERT, UNITED STATES: A bagpipe player(R) and a belly dancer on stilts(L), participants in the “Burning Man” festival, cross a section of the Black Rock Desert 06 September in Nevada. Some 15,000 people attended the 1998 “Burning Man” festival, which reportedly began 13 years ago in San Francisco, and which always culminates in […] MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The thread had ample defenders in it, too. “Did someone get their sparklepony feathers ruffled?” wrote Seattleite James Stipes. Another user described Burning Man as “a living mandala… a big mirror,” and suggested if the influencer only sees the negative, he should “look inside yourself.”

Burning Man has been a polarizing topic for many of the nearly four decades it has existed. It’s either the greatest thing on earth, or hell in the desert, depending on who you ask. Ambient music maker East Forest would seem a perfect fit for the festival with his puff of a mohawk and bohemian aesthetic — not to mention that he literally creates songs designed to accompany magic mushroom trips — but after two trips to the playa in 2007 and 2012, “I lost interest,” he says. What once felt like a band of anarchists creating a beautiful melange of art and music and culture in random and spontaneous ways feels different, now. “It’s become much more of a cultural meme,” he said. “Once you had the arrival of tech money it just became more of an influencer party, as opposed to a new utopia. I think money and social media took it over.”

At East Forest’s first Burn, cell phones were barely a thing. “If you left someone, the only way you might see them again is magic. Now people text each other, make posts, have maps, all the digital stuff takes away from it,” he said.

Extreme weather may have as much to do with a depressed turnout as anything. Last year it was heat, this year it’s something entirely different, says Chris Pietsch, a photographer from Eugene, Ore., who left for the festival on Wednesday. The tropical storm that pummeled the southwest last week left the fine silt on the playa in muddy shape, he said. “A lot of people were borderline, just because it’s a commitment, and a week on the playa even in ideal circumstances would test people’s resolve. You might look at some of the pictures of mud and say ‘I’m going to tap out, I didn’t want to go that bad’.”

Roughing it, to put the Burning Man experience mildly, is a rite of passage that has become increasingly scarce in the western world, East Forest says. “It can break things down from you, and at some point you’re probably going to hit a wall and break through that. It’s a journey because of the physical extremes,” he says. “People are searching for meaning fia self-flagellation. We don’t really have that in life.” Perhaps what’s different now, he says, is that the pandemic and the extremes of climate change are satisfying our need to suffer, so we don’t need any more of it. “Maybe the lack of interest now is that shit is getting real.”

Each year for the past several, East Forest has been invited to play Burning Man, which has always been too last-minute of a request to be feasible, he says. He’d go if the timing worked out, and has even envisioned setting up a series of domes throughout the festival that would play ceremonial music like his 24 hours a day, supporting people in the various throes of an acid trip, or maybe just to meditate to. But he knows that would take months of planning.

Mourning the way things were is not a phenomenon unique to Burning Man, says Samuelson, who acknowledges that as a newbie to the festival he can’t compare it to any of its glory years. If you went to Venice in 1985 or Coachella in 1995 or Portland in 2005 or Burning Man in 2015, you might consider all of those places “ruined” today. “Change is the only thing you can be sure of,” he says. “I would imagine if I keep going to Burning Man and there’s some massive shift, I’m not going to escape that very human tendency to mourn the way things used to be, but we’re genetically inclined to like the way things are now, because we’re safe, we understand it. New things are hard, even for open-minded people.”

Meanwhile, it’s still a magical collection of random and beautiful connections with strangers, immersive art exhibitions, mind-blowing music and liberated humans, he says. And while it certainly costs money to prep for and attend Burning Man, “once you’re there, the fact that you don’t buy anything is really quite powerful,” he says. “Everyone sharing what they have is pretty amazing.”