Iron Maiden Drummer Reveals He Was Paralyzed After Suffering Stroke in January

'I'm not there yet, but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by,' Nicko McBrain shared

Wendy Geller
Nicko McBrain of Iron MaidenRalph Notaro/Getty Images

Longtime Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has shared with fans that he is recovering from a recent stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

The musician discussed details of his stroke in a Thursday YouTube video. Although he categorized it as a "minor one," he explained that it "left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down."

"Of course I was very worried that my career was over," McBrain admitted. However, he noted that with lots of support from his wife, family and doctors, he was able to "bounce back to somewhere near 70 percent recovered" following 10 weeks of "intense" therapy.

"I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100 percent fitness," he continued. "I'm not there yet, but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by."

Iron Maiden's manager Ron Smallwood added in the video's caption, "We are all very proud of him... he just got his head down and concentrated on recovery."

"We honestly did not know if he would be able to play a whole show until band rehearsals started in May," Smallwood added, referring to the European leg of their 2023 tour. "There was just so much support for him from the band and then genuine relief for all when we saw he was going to be able to do it!”

McBrain has been with the band since 1983, when he replaced former drummer Clive Burr to debut on the album Piece of Mind.

The band is slated to continue their tour at The Wacken Open Air festival in Germany Friday night, then will head to Canada in late September.

