All is well between Gisele Bündchen and Irina Shayk after Shayk was seen with Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady, a source tells The Messenger.

"Irina is not good friends with Gisele, but they have been around each other during work events in the past," says the insider. "There's no bad blood between them, and they have not been in touch."

Shayk and Brady fueled romance rumors when photos of the pair having an affectionate moment on Saturday surfaced, about nine months after the retired NFL star and Bündchen announced their split.

The source notes that Brady and Shayk met through mutual friends at a wedding and "hit it off."

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he's charming," the source also told The Messenger. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don't want anything serious."

Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images (2)

Added the source, "Friends of Irina are not shocked by this pairing, they are both each other's types. Tom has told Irina he is really into her and wants to make plans to see her again."

Brady got divorced last year from Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.