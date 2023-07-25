Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen Have ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them, Says Source (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen Have ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them, Says Source (Exclusive)

'They have not been in touch,' a source exclusively tells The Messenger of the retired NFL star's ex-wife and Shayk

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

All is well between Gisele Bündchen and Irina Shayk after Shayk was seen with Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady, a source tells The Messenger.

"Irina is not good friends with Gisele, but they have been around each other during work events in the past," says the insider. "There's no bad blood between them, and they have not been in touch."

Shayk and Brady fueled romance rumors when photos of the pair having an affectionate moment on Saturday surfaced, about nine months after the retired NFL star and Bündchen announced their split.

The source notes that Brady and Shayk met through mutual friends at a wedding and "hit it off."

Read More
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Irina ShaykJon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he's charming," the source also told The Messenger. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don't want anything serious."

Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen
Irina Shayk and Gisele BündchenCindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images (2)

Added the source, "Friends of Irina are not shocked by this pairing, they are both each other's types. Tom has told Irina he is really into her and wants to make plans to see her again."

Brady got divorced last year from Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.