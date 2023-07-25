Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen Have ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them, Says Source (Exclusive)
'They have not been in touch,' a source exclusively tells The Messenger of the retired NFL star's ex-wife and Shayk
All is well between Gisele Bündchen and Irina Shayk after Shayk was seen with Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady, a source tells The Messenger.
"Irina is not good friends with Gisele, but they have been around each other during work events in the past," says the insider. "There's no bad blood between them, and they have not been in touch."
Shayk and Brady fueled romance rumors when photos of the pair having an affectionate moment on Saturday surfaced, about nine months after the retired NFL star and Bündchen announced their split.
The source notes that Brady and Shayk met through mutual friends at a wedding and "hit it off."
- Tom Brady Gets Affectionate With Irina Shayk in New Photos Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
- Tom Brady Is ‘Really Into’ Irina Shayk: ‘They Are Both Each Other’s Types,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Are ‘Casually Seeing Each Other,’ She Thinks He’s ‘Charming,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade ‘Are Not Together and Have Not Hooked Up,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have ‘Hit a Good Stride,’ Sources Say (Exclusive)
"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he's charming," the source also told The Messenger. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don't want anything serious."
Added the source, "Friends of Irina are not shocked by this pairing, they are both each other's types. Tom has told Irina he is really into her and wants to make plans to see her again."
Brady got divorced last year from Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment