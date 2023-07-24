Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Are ‘Casually Seeing Each Other,’ She Thinks He’s ‘Charming,’ Says Source (Exclusive)

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are taking keeping it casual.

After the pair was spotted getting affectionate on Saturday, a source tells The Messenger that the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, has "hit it off" with the Russian model, 37, since they met met in May through mutual friends at billionaire Joe Nahmad's wedding in Italy.

"They are casually seeing each other but it is not serious. Irina likes Tom a lot and thinks he’s charming," says the insider. "They are both having fun right now and both have expressed they don’t want anything serious."

Brady invited Shayk to Los Angeles for the weekend, during which the Daily Mail published photos of them getting cozy in a car before heading back to her hotel.

"They were inseparable all weekend," says the insider. "Friends of Irina are not shocked by this pairing, they are both each others types. Tom has told Irina he is really into her and wants to make plans to see her again."

Brady got divorced last year from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. He also co-parents 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper.