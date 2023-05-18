Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin has officially entered motherhood.

The eldest child of Alec Baldwin announced the arrival of her baby on Thursday. "Holland," she wrote on Instagram while posing in a hospital bed with her newborn and boyfriend RAC.

Ireland, 27, and RAC, 38, wrapped 2022 by revealing they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Eve. The pair shared a photo of an ultrasound simply captioned, "Happy New Year."

Her father celebrated with her in the comments, writing, "Amazing…"

In January, Ireland opened up about the struggles she experienced in her pregnancy.

"Pregnancy is hard," she wrote in a lengthy message. "It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."

She continued, "Relationships are hard. Break ups are very hard. Losing a job. Losing a loved one. Getting sick. All of that is extremely difficult. But I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear."

Ireland concluded, "All of this is still worth it but it's OK to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."

She received support from dad Alec, who commented, "You are not alone."