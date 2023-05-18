Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin has officially entered motherhood.
The eldest child of Alec Baldwin announced the arrival of her baby on Thursday. "Holland," she wrote on Instagram while posing in a hospital bed with her newborn and boyfriend RAC.
Ireland, 27, and RAC, 38, wrapped 2022 by revealing they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Eve. The pair shared a photo of an ultrasound simply captioned, "Happy New Year."
Her father celebrated with her in the comments, writing, "Amazing…"
- Baldwin, First Openly LGBTQ Senator, Seeks Reelection at a Perilous Time
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
- Privilege may not save you after Roe: An abortion rights warning from Ireland
- Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’
- Alec Baldwin Wraps Filming ‘Rust,’ Shaves Off Beard After Last Day on Set
In January, Ireland opened up about the struggles she experienced in her pregnancy.
"Pregnancy is hard," she wrote in a lengthy message. "It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."
She continued, "Relationships are hard. Break ups are very hard. Losing a job. Losing a loved one. Getting sick. All of that is extremely difficult. But I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear."
Ireland concluded, "All of this is still worth it but it's OK to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."
She received support from dad Alec, who commented, "You are not alone."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment