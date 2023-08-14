The Mason City School District in Iowa has banned 19 books after using an AI software to determine if the texts contain any "depiction of a sex act" in order to comply with new legislation signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.
The Handmaid's Tale (Margaret Atwood), Friday Night Lights (Buzz Bissinger), The Color Purple (Alice Walker), I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou), The Kite Runner (Khaled Hosseini) and Looking for Alaska (John Green) are just some of the popular titles that have been yanked from shelves.
Other books being pulled include Killing Mr. Griffin (Lois Duncan), Sold (Patricia McCormick), A Court of Mist and Fury series (Sarah J. Maas), Monday's Not Coming (Tiffany D. Jackson), Nineteen Minutes (Jodi Picoult), Beloved (Toni Morrison), Crank (Ellen Hopkins), Thirteen Reasons Why (Jay Asher), The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian (Sherman Alexie), An American Tragedy (Theodore Dreiser), Feed (M.T. Anderson) and Gossip Girl (Cecily von Ziegasar).
"Our classroom and school libraries have vast collections, consisting of texts purchased, donated and found. It is simply not feasible to read every book and filter for these new requirements. Therefore, we are using what we believe is a defensible process to identify books that should be removed from collections at the start of the '23-'24 school year," Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at Mason City Community School District Bridgette Exman said in a statement via The Gazette.
- ‘Sex Acts’ Book Bans in Iowa, State Fruit Blueberries: A Taste of Brand New Laws
- ‘Arthur’ Children’s Book Faces Potential School Ban in Florida
- Penguin Random House Suing Over Florida School District’s Book Ban
- Publishers, Authors, and Booksellers Sue Texas Over Public School Book Ban
- Is Florida Banning Books? Ron DeSantis Calls That ‘a Hoax’
- Secular Group Demands School Ban Bible After ‘Moms For Liberty’ Gets 5 Books Pulled
She continued: "After this, we will continue to rely on our long-established process that allows parents to have books reconsidered. We are confident this process will ensure the spirit of the law is enacted here in Mason City; parents will always have a voice in their students’ education."
The book ban comes about three months after Gov. Reynolds signed Senate File 496, which bans school books with descriptions and/or depictions of sex acts (defined as explicit actions between two or more people), requires schools to notify parents if a student requests to use new pronouns, prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and/or gender identity before seventh grade, and more.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher MovieEntertainment
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment