It's time to head to Paris with the campiest vampires in town! AMC may have canceled the scheduled Interview with the Vampire panel scheduled for San Diego Comic-Con on Friday because of the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, but fans were still treated to some news. The Interview with the Vampire Season 2 teaser trailer was shown at a fan event screening and gave us our first glimpse of Louis' (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) new life in Paris.

At the end of Season 1, the two paired up to rid themselves of Lestat (Sam Reid) and start a new, abuse-free life. But Louis didn't do the most thorough job of ensuring Lestat was truly dead. Lestat can't find them all the way across the ocean in Paris, right?

Guess again! Louis and Claudia find their way into a new coven. There's theater, blood orgies and what seems like a great deal of fun for two vampires. It's going great until Claudia asks who is the mysterious white man in the painting hanging on the wall of their new home. Wouldn't you know it? Lestat was the original co-founder of the coven! What a small world!

Claudia and Louis should probably watch their backs, because Lestat is never going to let them go. The real question is did they stumble into the coven by accident or did they end up there by some grand design? How long is it going to take Lestat to figure out where they are? Not to mention, we need to find out a lot more about how Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) initially hooked up. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a minute for more details. The Interview with the Vampire Season 2 teaser trailer revealed the show won't return until 2024.