Internationally Renowned Pianist André Watts Dies at 77

Pianist André Watts, who debuted with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 16 and enjoyed an internationally renowned and groundbreaking career, has died. He was 77.
Watts died Wednesday at his Bloomington, Ind. home of prostate cancer, per his manager Linda Marder, according to the Associated Press. He had revealed his diagnosis with the disease in 2016.
In 1963, Watts won an audition to appear with conductor Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic as part of a Young People's Concert series.
“Now we come to a young man who is so remarkable that I am tempted to give him a tremendous buildup, but I’d almost rather not so that you might have the same unexpected shock of pleasure and wonderment that I had when I first him play,” Bernstein introduced him, prior to the teen's performance of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
The debut led to Watts earning a recording contract in short order and embarking on a musical career that would span more than half a century. He also taught piano, having joined Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music faculty in 2004.
Watts was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won Most Promising New Classical Recording Artist in 1964. He was additionally nominated for an Emmy Award in 1995, as well as received a 2011 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama.
