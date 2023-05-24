Inside Tina Turner’s Final Years of Life in Switzerland with Husband Erwin Bach

As the tributes poured in from musicians all around the world following Tina Turner's death on Wednesday, many began to learn more about the icon's final years.

After marrying music producer Erwin Bach in 2013, Turner committed to her long-term residency abroad in Switzerland, renouncing her United States citizenship. In September 2022, the couple purchased a $76 million estate overlooking Lake Zurich.

In a rare interview, Turner painted a picture of her quieter life after retiring from music in 2009 following her Tina! 50th Anniversary tour.

"I don't sing. I don't dance. I don't dress up, " she told the New York Times in 2019 about her change of pace. “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy. That’s all I’d ever done in my life.”

As Bach, whose relationship with Turner spans decades since a chance airport meet-cute via a mutual friend in 1985, summarized simply to local news publication Daily Handelszeitung: "[We] feel very comfortable in Switzerland."

While herself retired, Turner did acknowledge the talented Tinas performing around the world on her behalf thanks to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. While she was supportive of the project, the singer admitted that her husband initially had to persuade her to be part of it.

Tina Turner appears at MTV's New York Studios in August 1984. (Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

"I was just settling into retirement, a newlywed, content to be Mrs. Erwin Bach, and the last thing on my mind was working anywhere but in my garden," she wrote in a 2019 essay for Rolling Stone. "But Erwin had other plans. I was battling several medical problems at the time, and he wisely knew that working on the show would be a healthy distraction for me, as much as I wanted to do absolutely nothing."

As the show expanded around the world, Turner faced some personal hardships, including an unexpected death. Her youngest son Ronnie Turner passed away in December 2022 at the age of 62. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded he died of complications from colon cancer.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," she wrote on Instagram. "In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

In March, Turner also opened up about living with kidney complications. "My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine," she shared. "I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication."

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Singer Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Despite the highs and lows of life, Turner had a goal for when old and new fans alike learned of her story. When reflecting on the success of Tina, the singer hoped she would be remembered for being a queen of music and strength.

"I hope my story touches a new generation of women," Turner wrote in her essay. "I want to pass the baton, so to speak, to them, and anyone facing a challenge, so they leave the theater standing proud, with their chests out and chins up, inspired to believe, 'I can do it.'"

"Life throws terrible obstacles in our paths," she continued. "But they can be overcome if we are strong, resilient and never lose our faith in ourselves, our belief in big, big dreams."