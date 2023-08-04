Before there was Barbie, there was Eve.

Years before Margot Robbie hopped in her hot pink car and headed to the Real World, a doll named Eve left her plastic town of Sunnyvale behind to walk among the humans in the 2000 Disney movie Life-Size.

Starring Tyra Banks as the sunshine-and-rainbows toy accidentally brought to life by Casey (Lindsay Lohan), the film is getting a much-deserved second life on social media following Barbie's smash success.

"I'm getting a kick out of it," Mark Rosman, Life-Size's co-writer and director, told The Messenger. "Barbie has so many different aspects to what she represents culturally and socially, and for girls, it doesn't surprise me that it's come back."

Rosman penned the script alongside Stephanie Moore, who initially wrote a draft titled Ken and Barbie. Out of concern that Mattel wouldn't sign off on lending their toy's IP, the duo avoided mentioning Barbie, instead dubbing their plastic lead Eve.

ABC was eager to snatch up the film — with one major edit. "In the script, we wrote [that Eve] becomes a human and ends up marrying the father and living happily ever after," Rosman said. "One of the things that Disney wanted was to make it into what's called an 'angel story,' where an angel comes into people's lives and touches them and changes them and then leaves."

Rosman and Moore adjusted their script ending accordingly, writing that Eve decides to return to Sunnyvale to help save her doll collection, which has taken a tumble in sales.

When it came time for casting, Lohan and Banks were paired for a screen test at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Fresh off the success of The Parent Trap, Lohan was a lock for the role, but Rosman wasn't as impressed with her supermodel counterpart. Outside of appearing in music videos for artists like Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and George Michael, Banks' experience on-camera was limited to a handful of episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Still, Rosman thought there was something about her.

"She was very rough and raw as an actress, but you couldn't take your eyes off her, even [in] this little video that wasn't well-lit or anything," he recalled. "She kind of jumped off the screen."

Disney was sold on Banks, but Rosman still had concerns. He met with the model at her apartment in Los Angeles, and the two did improv exercises to help her connect with the character.

"I said, 'Let's not worry about doing the script,'" he recalled. "I just came up with scenarios, [like] okay, you're going into a store...and you've got 10 minutes, you've got to buy something."

Banks eventually suggested she dress up in character, returning in Eve-approved shoes and a dress. "And that did the trick," Rosman said. "Suddenly, she was able to really embody the character."

Like Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" earworm, Life-Size features its own catchy original tune. The lyrics to Eve's theme song, "Be a Star," were written by Rosman himself after digging into research on Barbie.

Eve's original name in the script was Star (hence the song's title), but the filmmakers were legally required to ditch it because several toy companies were developing a doll with the same name. The song title, however, was fair game, and Rosman, who had never written a song before, penned the lyrics over the course of a few days.

"I wanted it to be something where you could really stand up and cheer," he said, adding, with a laugh, "It's registered through ASCAP, and I still get residuals as a writer on that song."

The final, delightfully cheesy dance scene set to the song was a total, unrehearsed accident. The crew had just finished shooting what was supposed to have been the last scene when Lohan approached Rosman with an idea.

"She was like, 'Let's do the song! We'll just dance to the song; let's do it!'" he recalled. "We had the whole cast there, and they all knew the moves and everything. We had two cameras, and we just said go."

Rosman thought they could run the dance through the blooper reel, but the editor, Bonnie Koehler, had other ideas, tagging the scene to the end of the film. That whimsical improv ended up making for an iconic pop culture moment, staying with fans long after the movie left ABC airwaves.

"The really thrilling moments are when we're on vacation, and we run into young — not so young anymore — girls who've seen the movie, they immediately start singing that song back to me," Rosman said. "And I go, 'Wow. That's really fun.'"