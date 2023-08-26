Inside the Kennedy Compound: Tragedy, Weddings and the History of American Royalty’s Seaside Retreat
Amid the family's history of heartbreak, the Cape Cod retreat continues to endure as a place for the family to heal and celebrate
The Kennedy Compound, the three-home, six-acre property that the Kennedy family has called home since 1928, has been the gathering spot for generations of the influential family who continue to make annual trips to the seaside haven.
"It's how their kids know their cousins, because they go to Hyannis Port," journalist Kate Storey, whose book White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port looks at the history of the famous compound, told Insider. "It's just where the family is."
Younger Kennedys still celebrate some of life's happiest moments there, like the recent wedding of Sarah Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. The Harvard Business School student wed her husband Jam Sulahry in June but held a larger celebration at the compound in August.
Other lavish weddings on the Kennedy Compound have included Bobby Kennedy III's marriage to Amaryllis Fox in 2018 and Chris Kennedy's wedding with Erin Daigle in 2021. Earlier, in 1968, Caroline Kennedy held her wedding reception there. Milestones aside, many Kennedy family members simply spend their summers there.
The Cape Cod retreat has also been witness to periods of deep grief as the family coped with several deaths and unfortunate events over the years. In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette were headed to his cousin's wedding at the family property when their plane crashed and ended their lives.
Ten years later, there was another tragedy: Robert F. Kennedy's grandchild Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of an accidental overdose on the Kennedy compound. She was only 22 at the time.
“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the Kennedy family said in a statement at the time. “Her life was filled with hope, promise and love.”
How the Kennedy Compound was born
Patriarch Joesph P. Kennedy and his wife Rose initially wanted to have a summer home in Cohasset, but he was blackballed by the country club for being Irish Catholic. He turned to Hyannisport Club, which was run by an Irish Catholic, and eventually bought Malcolm Cottage, the home they had been renting for two years, in 1928.
While he made additions and renovations to the property (he added a steam room and a basement theater), his two sons contributed to what is today the Kennedy compound: In 1956, John F. Kennedy expanded the family's footprint when he bought a home directly behind his father's house and across from his brother Robert F. Kennedy's home.
John F. Kennedy's presidential run and eventual presidency made the retreat a fixture in the nation's imagination as photos of the family's sunny escapades flooded the media.
Famous guests
While the family is filled with their own history-making and headline-grabbing figures, the Kennedy Compound has been host to plenty of marquee guests from dignitaries to celebrities.
Broadcast legends like Walter Cronkite and Barbara Walters conducted interviews on the property. In 1981, a celebrity tennis tournament was held on the grounds and included Susan Saint James and Cheryl Tiegs.
Frank Sinatra was also a visitor before his friendship with the family fizzled.
A healing home
Most of all, it's been a retreat to recover from the various deaths, scandals and pressures that have surrounded the Kennedys across generations. "People have their different coping mechanisms, and for that family, it's sailing and walking along the beach," said Storey, who spoke with many Kennedy family members and Hyannis Port residents.
While flag football on the lawn was also a favorite, sailing is a well-known Kennedy pastime, and as such, the dock (mere steps from the property) has been the backdrop for several famous Kennedy images. "It's almost like a religious experience, the way that a lot of them talk about sailing and being out on the water," Story said.
Storey added that the reason the compound and its meaning to the family prevails boils down to tradition and bridging the past. "There's a connection to other generations through these things," she said, "and it's really meaningful for them."
John F. Kennedy once said about the Kennedy Compound: "I always come back to the Cape and walk on the beach when I have a tough decision to make. The Cape is the one place I can think, and be alone."
