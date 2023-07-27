While it may be free lodging, living in the Big Brother house isn't exactly a vacation.

Ahead of the landmark 25th season of Big Brother, the long-running competition series took a look back at its most iconic moments in the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, which aired tonight on CBS. And during the special, host Julie Chen Moonves and some fan-favorite contestants revealed some extra-juicy secrets about the inimitable Big Brother house, which will see a new crop of contestants enter its doors on Aug. 2.

The house has certainly been upgraded from the Season 1 dwelling, which Moonves called a "low-budget, plywood house." Danielle Reyes, who first competed on Season 3, recalled doing laundry the old-fashioned way — without the help of a washer and dryer.

Each year, Moonves said the house has been "cranked up," with themes like "Urban Treehouse" and "Alice in Wonderland" setting the scene for the hopefuls. Frankie Grande, who starred on Big Brother Season 16, said the best part of living in the house is the "magic refrigerator" that's always stocked with contestants' faves. Season 6 contestant Kaysar Ridha added that the vibe feels like "one big slumber party."

The 'Big Brother' house. CBS

But living at the Big Brother house isn't always magical. Aside from conniving contestants, the hopefuls have to contend with living on a set — which, according to fan-favorite Janelle Pierzina, means sometimes they can hear crew members' sneezes or footsteps when they're trying to sleep. Pierzina also said that the temperature can feel freezing at night.

Season 23's Hannah Chaddha said contestants weren't told the time. Instead, they're awoken everyday with music. But the songs can't have lyrics due to copyright issues — meaning even idle singing by houseguests isn't allowed.

"Literally, you'd hear the voice of Big Brother be like, 'Frankie, please stop singing!' 24/7," Grande recalled.

But sometimes, the problems weren't due to living on a set; rather, they were because of the house guests. According to Grande, contenders have to clean the home themselves, which can make for some sloppy accommodations — save for one season.

"I was told we had the cleanest house in history," Derek Frazier — who was the runner-up on Season 23, which was dominated by the famous "Cookout Alliance" — said. "Black people don't live dirty, OK? So we grew up knowing you better clean this damn house, or your ass gon' be out the house."

The 'Big Brother' Season 23 house. CBS

But even all that cleaning hasn't solved one persistent issue: ants. Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, Frazier and Reyes all complained about the issue, which Hale said isn't "because we're dirty."

"Big Brother has an ant problem," Reyes said. "Ask every houseguest!"

Plus, contestants can't always use the backyard, as sometimes they're being used for the crew to build challenges. When that happens, contestants are put in "lockdown" — meaning they can't leave the house, and they can't talk game, either. But they can try and guess what the challenge will be.

"When they're building competitions outside, you're mentally preparing," Pierzina said. "You're also listening for sounds of like, 'Is there gonna be water involved?'"

The 'Big Brother' Season 21 house. Monty Brinton/CBS

Moonves said the games department begins planning the challenges up to 12 months in advance of the season — meaning there's definitely a chance of a well-thought-out aquatic challenge.

Elsewhere in the special, Moonves discussed why Big Brother has more successful marriages than The Bachelor, and revealed why she initially turned down the hosting gig.

The Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special is now available to stream on Paramount+.