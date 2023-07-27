Inside the ‘Big Brother’ House: Chores, Singing Rules, Ant Infestations and Magic Fridges
In the 'Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration,' fan favorites like Taylor Hale, Janelle Pierzina and Derrick Lavasseur revealed the best and worst parts of living in the 'Big Brother' house
While it may be free lodging, living in the Big Brother house isn't exactly a vacation.
Ahead of the landmark 25th season of Big Brother, the long-running competition series took a look back at its most iconic moments in the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, which aired tonight on CBS. And during the special, host Julie Chen Moonves and some fan-favorite contestants revealed some extra-juicy secrets about the inimitable Big Brother house, which will see a new crop of contestants enter its doors on Aug. 2.
The house has certainly been upgraded from the Season 1 dwelling, which Moonves called a "low-budget, plywood house." Danielle Reyes, who first competed on Season 3, recalled doing laundry the old-fashioned way — without the help of a washer and dryer.
Each year, Moonves said the house has been "cranked up," with themes like "Urban Treehouse" and "Alice in Wonderland" setting the scene for the hopefuls. Frankie Grande, who starred on Big Brother Season 16, said the best part of living in the house is the "magic refrigerator" that's always stocked with contestants' faves. Season 6 contestant Kaysar Ridha added that the vibe feels like "one big slumber party."
- Julie Chen Moonves Explains Why ‘Big Brother’ Has Had More Successful Marriages Than ‘The Bachelor’
- Julie Chen Moonves Suggests Her Son Should Host ‘Big Brother 50’
- How to Watch the ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds for Free During Season 25
- ‘Big Brother’ Star Jessica Graf Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Cody Nickson
- ‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests
But living at the Big Brother house isn't always magical. Aside from conniving contestants, the hopefuls have to contend with living on a set — which, according to fan-favorite Janelle Pierzina, means sometimes they can hear crew members' sneezes or footsteps when they're trying to sleep. Pierzina also said that the temperature can feel freezing at night.
Season 23's Hannah Chaddha said contestants weren't told the time. Instead, they're awoken everyday with music. But the songs can't have lyrics due to copyright issues — meaning even idle singing by houseguests isn't allowed.
"Literally, you'd hear the voice of Big Brother be like, 'Frankie, please stop singing!' 24/7," Grande recalled.
But sometimes, the problems weren't due to living on a set; rather, they were because of the house guests. According to Grande, contenders have to clean the home themselves, which can make for some sloppy accommodations — save for one season.
"I was told we had the cleanest house in history," Derek Frazier — who was the runner-up on Season 23, which was dominated by the famous "Cookout Alliance" — said. "Black people don't live dirty, OK? So we grew up knowing you better clean this damn house, or your ass gon' be out the house."
But even all that cleaning hasn't solved one persistent issue: ants. Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, Frazier and Reyes all complained about the issue, which Hale said isn't "because we're dirty."
"Big Brother has an ant problem," Reyes said. "Ask every houseguest!"
Plus, contestants can't always use the backyard, as sometimes they're being used for the crew to build challenges. When that happens, contestants are put in "lockdown" — meaning they can't leave the house, and they can't talk game, either. But they can try and guess what the challenge will be.
"When they're building competitions outside, you're mentally preparing," Pierzina said. "You're also listening for sounds of like, 'Is there gonna be water involved?'"
Moonves said the games department begins planning the challenges up to 12 months in advance of the season — meaning there's definitely a chance of a well-thought-out aquatic challenge.
Elsewhere in the special, Moonves discussed why Big Brother has more successful marriages than The Bachelor, and revealed why she initially turned down the hosting gig.
The Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special is now available to stream on Paramount+.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment