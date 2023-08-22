Days after Fyre Festival II was announced by founder Billy McFarland, The Messenger is taking a look back at the original festival that promised attendees two weekends of the "best in food, art, music and adventure" on a private island in the Bahamas — and the disaster that ensued.

What Is Fyre Festival?

The original Fyre Festival was started by then-25-year-old Billy McFarland and Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Atkins) and was set to be held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma on two separate weekends in 2017. It was advertised as a luxury music festival complete with gourmet meals, villas and more.

However, during the event's first weekend, festival goers experienced extensive problems related to food, accommodations, security and medical services. Many people were left stranded for days and could not get flights from the island back to their home cities.

Celebs Like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Promoted Fyre Festival

Some of the biggest influencers and young celebs in the industry promoted Fyre Festival in a glossy campaign on social media in January 2017, three months before the festival was supposed to kick off.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber were just a few of the stars featured in the video, which touted the event as "an immersive music festival on a remote and private island in the Exumas" and promised the "best in food, art, music and adventure."

The promotional clip featured models in bikinis on luxury boats sailing through crystal clear water, jet skis, DJs playing in front of huge crowds and more.

Jenner broke her silence on getting paid to promote the event after it failed. She allegedly took home $250,000 for simply posting an orange square — the cryptic marketing symbol for the fest — on her Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

"You get reached out to by people to… whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk," the Kardashians star said during an interview with The New York Times in 2019. "I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will. You never really know what's going to happen."

Fyre Festival Was a Disaster Before It Started

Though McFarland had tapped investors for Fyre Festival, funds reportedly began to run low about a month before the event, and the grounds were nowhere near ready for the thousands of guests set to arrive.

“This was a development lot covered in gravel with a few tractors scattered around," a former Fyre Festival talent producer told the Cut in 2017. "There was not enough space to build all the tents and green rooms they would need. There was not a long, beautiful beach populated by swimming pigs. There were, however, a lot of sand flies that left me looking like I had smallpox.”

Additionally, vendors and musical acts began pulling out, including headliner Blink-182.

"We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans,” the band wrote in a statement at the time.

Festival Goers Were Met With Lodging Issues, Security Problems, 'Sandwiches' and More

As attendees began to arrive, they were met with the opposite of what they were promised, including disaster tents as "villas," no organization, lack of medical personnel, a gravel lot, soaking wet mattresses, mishandling of guests' luggage and of course, the infamous cheese sandwiches.

"Here's the dinner they fed us tonight. Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing," one social media user shared at the time.

Billy McFarland Admits 'We Were a Little Bit Ambitious' Planning Fyre Festival

McFarland opened up about about the failed event during an interview with Rolling Stone the weekend the inaugural festival was expected to take place.

“The Exumas didn’t have a really great infrastructure — there wasn’t a great way to get guests in here — we were a little bit ambitious. There wasn’t water or sewage. It was almost like we tried building a city out of nothing and it took almost all of our personal resources to make this happen, and everything we had, to make this festival go on," he told the outlet, adding that two stages had been built but a storm damaged the tents and water supply

He continued: “Guests started to arrive and the most basic function we take for granted in the U.S., we realized, ‘Wow, we can’t do this.’ We were on a rush job to fix everything and guests were arriving and that caused check-in to be delayed. We were overwhelmed and just didn’t have the foresight to solve all these problems.”

Billy McFarland Served Nearly 4 Years in Prison on Fraud Charges

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison on fraud charges, which he pleaded guilty to. He was released in May last year.

"Billy McFarland has shown a disturbing pattern of deception, which resulted in investors and customers losing over $26 million in two separate fraud schemes," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a press release in Oct. 2018. "As he had previously admitted, Billy McFarland did not deliver on his promises to his investors and customers. Today, McFarland found out the hard way that empty promises don’t lead to jet-setting, champagne, and extravagant parties — they lead to federal prison.”

Multiple Documentaries Have Been Made About Fyre Festival

There have been multiple documentaries made about Fyre Festival: Fyre Fraud, which premiered on Hulu in 2019 and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which premiered on Netflix the same year.

Fyre Festival II Was Announced in August 2023

Tickets for Fyre Festival II are now on sale as of Aug. 20, McFarland announced on social media.

"It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement," he said in a video. "I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this interest and overall demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen … We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America and we ultimately decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean."

Though he did not give an exact location save for "the Caribbean Sea," McFarland noted that they're planning for the end of next year. According to the event's official website as of publication, the festival will take place on Dec. 6, 2024; however, dates are "subject to change."

The first round of pre-sale tickets sold out within two days.