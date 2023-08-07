Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Split: ‘It Has Been Really Hard,’ Says Source (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Split: ‘It Has Been Really Hard,’ Says Source (Exclusive)

The former couple announced they had called off their engagement in a lengthy joint statement posted to Instagram

Olivia Jakiel
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California.JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's split hasn't been easy on either party, a source exclusively tells The Messenger. 

"He hasn't been living in their Nashville home, and they are still figuring out how to divide up their lives. This split is pretty recent," an insider close to Bristowe says. 

The source continues: "They just weren't on the same page about their future plans. They couldn't agree on wedding-related plans or starting a family. It has been really hard on both of them because they still care about one another."

Tartick and Bristowe announced Sunday that they had called off their engagement, sharing a lengthy joint statement via Instagram.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they began. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate." 

The former couple went on to write that "continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us" and that they "feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

They concluded: "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

That same day, Bristowe asked her fans and followers for prayers amid news of their split.

"If everyone could say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that," the Off the Vine podcaster wrote on her Instagram Story. "I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break."

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in late 2018 after she ended her engagement to her Bachelorette season's winner Shawn Booth. Meanwhile, Tartick was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. They got engaged in May 2021. 

