Inside ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier’s Fitness Transformation

Home Town star Ben Napier is making huge strides towards bettering his health for himself and his family — dedicating himself in recent months to his fitness routine and overall well-being.

Ben's wife and co-star Erin Napier took to Instagram Monday to celebrate her husband's weight loss transformation, which set off a series of fire emojis in the comments. At one point Ben weighed around weighing 335 pounds, according to People. Since then he's taken major steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Why he got serious about his health

In January of 2018, Ben and Erin welcomed a baby girl, which triggered a desire for change in Ben. He announced that he would be taking his health more seriously so he could be around for as long as possible for his family. "I come from a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue," he said in an Instagram post that month. "Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue eyed girl that is equal parts Erin & me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms."

He added: "I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority."

The changes he made

Over the course of 2018, Ben lost 55 pounds — telling Today in January of 2019 that he was now working out 4 to 5 times a week, doing weight-lifting and cardio. In addition to building his strength, Ben also changed his diet, he said: "I've always done well with cutting carbs. I try to stick to a low-carb diet until Thanksgiving every year."

He didn't shy away from talking about the temptations he faced. "The most challenging part has been the craft services at work and catered lunches," he added. "Fifteen years ago, you give me snacks all day and a catered lunch, I'd be in heaven, but while filming Season 3, it was torture."

Ben said he also does some intermittent fasting and finds different ways to stay active: "I don't get bored playing basketball, and could play for hours if I had the time."

Three years later, he still seemed to be sticking to his lifestyle changes, enlisting his brother-in-law Clark Rasberry to help him with his workouts. Erin's older brother Clark is a local physical therapist, and in 2022, appeared in an episode of Home Town to help Ben with his next fitness goal: pull-ups.

"I need to start working out a little more intentionally. And so I'm using pull-ups as like a benchmark," Ben said in the scene, "I've always worked out. I can benchpress more than a lot of people, but I can't do a pull-up."

Where he's at in his journey now

Now in 2023, Erin Napier's Instagram post showing off Ben's transformation is especially poignant, considering the journey Ben has taken since the birth of their daughter. Earlier this year, Ben had shoulder surgery, further motivating him to continue to lose weight and improve his health and lower his blood pressure, according to Erin's post.

Given his progress and determination to stick to his goals, the Home Town star seems to be in good shape to stick around for his wife and daughter in the years to come.