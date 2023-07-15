Inside French Montana’s $22.75 Million Custom Estate - The Messenger
Inside French Montana’s $22.75 Million Custom Estate

Located in the celebrity-favorite community of Hidden Hills, the rapper's California mansion is unforgettable

Mike Vulpo and Amanda Williams
French Montana and his homeArturo Holmes/Getty Images; Mike Kelley Courtesy of The Fridman Group

Welcome to French Montana's home. After less than three years of living in one of Los Angeles' most star-studded communities, the rapper is listing his Hidden Hills home, The Messenger can confirm.

Located on 1.35 acres of land, the property isn't exactly a bargain. In fact, the $22.75 million price tag comes after Montana purchased the property from NBA player Paul George for $8.4 million.

But if you ask real estate agent Tomer Fridman, the price is right. 

"It's not only about the size of the house, it's also the grounds," Fridman recently told the New York Times. "You've got over an acre. You’ve got a sports court and a spa in the guesthouse down below. There’s everything you need for the California lifestyle.”

French Montana and his home
French Montana's house features stunning views from every floor.Mike Kelley Courtesy of The Fridman Group

Facts & Figures 

  • Price: $22,750,000
  • Location: Hidden Hills, Calif. 
  • 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms 
  • 15,973 square feet
  • Listing Agent: Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Compass
French Montana and his home
Starting the day in one of nine bathrooms doesn't look so bad.Mike Kelley Courtesy of The Fridman Group

Selling Points 

When touring the property, we recommend heading straight to the master suite where you will find a two-sided fireplace, a private patio and two enormous closets built for the red carpet star in your life.

Come back downstairs to enjoy unique amenities like a walk-in wine cellar, a cozy home theater and large game room.

Put on your sunscreen and step outside into the background where you can explore a sparkling pool and spa, a full-size basketball court and a custom BBQ center with seating.

French Montana and his home
Invite guests over and enjoy the Southern California weather in the spacious backyard.Mike Kelley Courtesy of The Fridman Group

Perhaps the cherry on top to living in this exclusive community is the privacy. Located in the guard-gated neighborhood of Hidden Hills, this property is surrounded by lush landscaping.

Plus, with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Drake once calling themselves residents, this area means business when it comes to protecting the rich and successful.

