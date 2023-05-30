Inside Britney Spears and Mom Lynne’s ‘Emotional’ Visit After 3 Years (Exclusive)

Britney Spears "feels relieved" after reuniting with mom Lynne Spears last week, a source tells The Messenger.

"There was so much built-up anger inside Britney, she was so happy to talk it out with Lynne," says the insider, noting the mother-daughter duo "had been texting recently" and that the singer's husband, Sam Asghari, "urged Britney to give her mom a chance and meet her in person."

Following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, the pop star has spoken openly on social media about her strained relationships with various family members, including Lynne.

The source continues: "Sam was really supportive and helped organize the trip for Lynne. Britney was really happy seeing her mom in person. It meant a lot to her that her mom took the time to hear Britney out, and Lynne was really understanding. It was an emotional yet much-needed visit for the two of them. Britney hopes they can ease back into having a loving relationship again. She knows it will take time but she is hopeful."

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Spears and her mother Lynne, but did not immediately hear back. A rep for Asghari had no comment.

On Friday, the former X Factor judge revealed that she and her mom met face-to-face after "3 years" in a caption posted to Instagram.

"It's been such a long time… with family there's always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!! And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT," the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote, later adding, "I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years."

Prior to their meetup, a source told The Messenger that Spears "has started talking to different members of her family," including Lynne, "but there are still trust issues."

A second source added at the time, "Lynne would love to repair the relationship and Britney is becoming more open to it."

The pair's strained relationship dates back to at least 2008, when Spears was placed under a conservatorship after experiencing a public mental health crisis.

In 2021, just days before Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny terminated the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship, Spears claimed that her mom "ruined" her life in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!!" she wrote in November 2021, as reported by People magazine. "I will never get those years back."

The following August, the Through the Storm author issued a public plea via social media in which she asked her daughter to talk one-on-one behind closed doors.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."