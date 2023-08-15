Inside ‘Blind Side’ Family’s Fortune: Taco Bell Franchises and Private Jets

The financials of the Tuohys, who were portrayed in The Blind Side, are in the spotlight as the family is accused of making millions from the 2009 movie while its subject, Michael Oher, allegedly made nothing.

In legal documents seen by The Messenger, Oher claims the Tuohys did not actually adopt him, but tricked him into signing a document that named Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband Sean Tuohy conservators, putting them in charge of all of his business dealings. He also alleges that Leigh Anne, Sean, and their two children made "millions of dollars" in royalties, while he walked away with nothing.

While Sean and Sean Jr. have denied the claims, the family's spending habits throughout the years have surfaced after they've showed their lavish lifestyle on social media.

In 2023 alone, Sean and Leigh Anne enjoyed a trip to Italy, The Bahamas, and indulged in Super Bowl festivities in Phoenix. They had luxurious stays at the St. Regis in Park City, Utah, as well as The Lodge at Pebble Beach in California.

Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 28, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi. Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Last June, the couple posed with friends in front of a private jet headed to Omaha from Memphis. In November 2019, they hopped on a private jet to Kissimmee, Florida.

Additionally, the New York Post reports that the family has traveled via a Cessna Citation Bravo private jet, which costs $3,100 an hour, per aviation company Desert Jet.

Leigh Anne also often shows her appreciation for designer clothes, as she's frequently spotted in brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, with Sean recently enjoying a race around a track in a bright red Ferrari.

The two own five pieces of property in Shelby County, including one they reportedly purchased for $800,000 in 2018, per the Memphis Business Journal.

The family the film is based on Collins Tuohy, Sean Tuohy Jr. Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy attend the premiere of "The Blind Side" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 17, 2009 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In 2020, Sean, a longtime restauranteur, sold 105 restaurants and 55 properties in a $213 million deal. The sale was complete under his RGT Management company with six different transactions, according to Franchise Times. He and his business partner, Michael Roe, had owned 115 Taco Bell, KFC and Taco Bell/KFC restaurants and seven Freddy's chains that were purchased in the early 2000s. They were also owners of real estate for 64 of the restaurants.

The family is said to have been well off before the release of The Blind Side as Sean has been a Memphis Grizzlies commentator since the early '00s while Leigh Anne is a successful speaker and interior designer.