Inglewood Mayor Says No to Taylor Swift Fans Tayl-Gating at SoFi Stadium for Eras Tour

The 'Lavender Haze' singer is playing shows at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area Aug. 3-5 and 7-9

Olivia Jakiel
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour ” at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images

Los Angeles-area Taylor Swift fans will not be able to "Tayl-gate" at the Midnights artist's string of shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on her Eras Tour this week and next, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said. 

"Tayl-gating" — a practice adopted by Swifties unable to score tickets, which involves setting up near the venue to hear the show — "wouldn’t be effective here," Butts Jr. told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. 

The mayor went on to say that the stadium is a quarter-mile away from the sidewalk area that surrounds the property, and that the sidewalk of Prairie Avenue "is not wide enough" for people to gather and/or set up. Blocking the sidewalk is a public safety concern, and if fans set up camp there, they would be asked to move.

Additionally, Mayor Butts Jr. said hearing the concert from that far away would probably not even be feasible. 

The Messenger reached out to the mayor's office but did not immediately hear back.

Though the parking lots of SoFi Stadium are in between the sidewalk and the actual venue itself, according to the stadium's website, concertgoers will be asked to enter the stadium once the show starts.

"Guests may not remain in the parking lots or outside of the stadium once the show has started," SoFi Stadium's website states. "At the time of the headlining act, any guests in the parking lots or outside of the stadium will be asked to enter the stadium with their ticket. If they do not have a ticket for the show, they will be required to leave the property."

SoFi Stadium isn't the only venue that has cracked down on "Tayl-gating" in recent weeks. Ahead of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist's shows at Levi's Stadium near San Francisco, it was announced that any form of tailgating was banned. 

The venue had also put a ban on friendship bracelets, which many Swifties make themselves and trade with other concertgoers. However, Levi's Stadium eventually reversed their initial decision after backlash from fans. 

