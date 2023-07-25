Jackie Miller James has been moved to a neurological rehab facility after she suffered an aneurysm rupture at nine months pregnant, her family shared.

Almost a month after the influencer woke up from her medically induced coma, Miller James has been moved to a rehab facility in Southern California, according to an update shared earlier this month to her GoFundMe run by her sister, Natalie Miller.

According to the post, Miller James, who lives in northern California, will recover in therapy sessions with the help of her husband and newborn daughter. As of Tuesday, the page has received over $336,000 from more then 5,000 donations.

"Jackie has been transferred from intensive care in Southern California to an out-of-state neuro rehab facility where she will be given the best chance at recovery. Immediate family, along with her husband, and newborn baby, have traveled to be with her," Natalie wrote on GoFundMe on July 12. "They will be heavily involved in her therapy sessions, both as a source of encouragement for Jackie, and also to learn how to help her in the future as she continues to recover outside of rehab."

Additionally, Natalie wrote that her family has begun to plan out the influencer's future needs — financial and otherwise.

"Working with hospital staff and specialists, we are already beginning to map out her future needs, including outpatient therapies, home modifications, and child care," Natalie wrote. "We will begin transferring funds to her husband, Mark Austin James, to cover immediate expenses, including medical transport, hospital childcare, and housing needs."

The news of Miller James' hospitalization broke when Natalie, along with her sister Nicelle, posted to GoFundMe in May that she had suffered an aneurysm rupture, which led to "severe brain bleeding and injury" just one week before her due date.

According to the fundraiser, her husband found her, and soon after she was taken to a local emergency room where she underwent an "emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."

It was announced via Instagram that she has awoken from her medically induced coma, 12 days after the original incident, and that she had been reunited with her daughter.

"As always, thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers," Natalie finished the July 12 update. "We are so grateful for this community and the opportunities it has provided the James Family to become whole again."