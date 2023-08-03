Influencer Claims An AI Company Offered Her $70,000 To ‘Clone’ Her

A TikToker is claiming that she received an offer of $70,000 from a company in exchange for her image being used to create an AI model.

"Episode 1,000 of the weirdest and scariest sh-- that happens in my life," the TikToker and YouTuber @imsimplynessa started off her July 19 video. “I just had a company reach out and want to clone me. This is not a joke, this literally just f---ing happened."

In her video, Nessa alleges that a brand — that she does not name — pitched her to create an AI program based off on her likeness that would allow her subscribers to talk to her, ask her for advice and even hear "story times" from the influencer. The creator, who has over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 171,000 TikTok followers, says the brand claimed to only work with influencers who have over a million followers in order to help them connect with their fanbases.

"They said... 'You would send us 30 videos of you spinning around, looking in different directions so we could recreate, you know, an AI version of you,'" Nessa explained.

The brand added that she could make "$70,000 in one week" by working with them. However, the influencer said she felt that something was not right with the offer.

"That doesn’t sound right. When I say not all money is good money, let me share with you guys what I found," she continued.

Nessa went on to explain that the company was involved in several controversies, and that the AI chatbots in question can be ordered to say "the most grossest, like raunchiest, nastiest sh--."

"Why would I want to go through with that and get caught up?" she asked. "Then they go ahead and email me again, and this time, they actually sent me a couple of links to influencers they were working with."

From there, Nessa explained that she downloaded the app Telegram, where the AI is apparently hosted, and attempted to chat with the AI to see it for herself.

"Immediately it asked me, 'What is your sickest, twisted fantasy?" she claimed. "Let's recreate it."

In a screenshot from one of the emails the unnamed brand sent to Nessa, they reference the controversial CarynAI bot created by the company Forever Voices that has thousands of users, claiming that they can do the same thing.

"So this company is telling me, 'Oh we’re gonna use it for story times and talking to the girls,'" Nessa said. "No bitch, they want to use you to sell disgusting content without your consent."