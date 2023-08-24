Influencer Chris Rooney from Popular Yeet Baby Videos Discharged from Mental Health Facility After Going Missing
'Thank you for your thoughts and prayers everyone, it is truly appreciated,' the social media creator shared weeks after being reported missing from his Virginia home
Chris Rooney, also known as Uncle Chris of the "Yeet Baby" TikTok page, says he has checked out of a mental health facility.
In an Instagram post shared this week, Rooney thanked his followers for their support and announced that his mother had picked him up from the facility after 17 days.
"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers everyone, it is truly appreciated," he shared Monday. "I spent 17 days (not that I was counting) in a mental health facility."
Rooney continued, saying he was "very glad I got the help I needed and love being back!"
Rooney also shared a video to TikTok, showing off his nephew's reaction to seeing him for the first time since he was reported missing.
"Three weeks without seeing Jack and this is what i get," he wrote jokingly.
This update follows news that the Instagram and TikTok creator recently went missing from his Virginia home on July 25 after seeing the Jim Caviezel-led film Sound of Freedom, about a former federal agent who goes on a mission to save hundreds of sex trafficking victims.
"Like many others, he was sick to his core over it," the Yeet Baby account shared in an update on Aug. 8, after he was found. "This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking. To many of you, this may have seemed off, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this cause. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love."
The statement also included a message from Rooney thanking his fans, friends and family for their support.
"Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me," he shared. "It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life's mission to not only get myself healthy but also others."
