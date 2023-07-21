Brandi Carlile Covered Indigo Girls For the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack. Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Folk Duo

The Barbie movie is finally here, along with its star-studded soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. Big names like Lizzo and Billie Eilish were teased ahead of its release, but one surprise artist was left off the track list until today. That mystery act is none other than country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. And her contribution to the soundtrack is a cover of Indigo Girls' 1989 classic "Closer to Fine," performed alongside her wife Catherine.

If you were following music in the late '80s and early '90s, or are a fan of late-'80s and '90s music today, you're probably very familiar with Indigo Girls. Otherwise, Carlile's cover may be your first introduction to the folk-rock duo. If you're in the latter camp, here's everything you need to know.

Who are the Indigo Girls?

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers met in elementary school in Atlanta, Georgia, and began performing together in high school. They named themselves after spotting the word "indigo" in a dictionary and feeling that it just "sounded right." After graduating from college, they released their first full-length album Strange Fire in 1987 and signed with a major record label the following year. Indigo Girls released nine albums on major labels from their first record through 2007, and now self-produce albums on their own imprint.

What are their biggest songs?

Indigo Girls' 1989 self-titled second studio album and first major label release, which opens with "Closer to Fine," went gold after six months and eventually earned platinum status. Their 1992 album Rites of Passage also went platinum and featured "Galileo," another one of their most famous songs. "Galileo" was the first Indigo Girls song to crack the Top 10 on any chart, hitting Number 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. The band's 1997 track "Shame on You" saw crossover success with more airplay on adult alternative, Top 40 and adult Top 40 radio stations than any of their other singles.

What is Indigo Girls' musical style?

Indigo Girls make acoustic guitar-driven folk that can veer into country rock and adult-contemporary pop. They're known for their distinct vocal harmonies and countermelodies. The duo came up around the same time as fellow folk-influenced singer-songwriters like Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega.

Why did Carlile cover them for the Barbie soundtrack?

"Closer to Fine" is about accepting existential questions that don’t have clear answers ("...the less I seek my source for some definitive/ Closer I am to fine"). The message fits with the rest of the Barbie soundtrack and movie, which touch on self-doubt and the struggle to find purpose in life. Indigo Girls have always had an influence on Carlile's career, "not just musically, but also as an activist and as an out queer person," the singer wrote in Rolling Stone. Over the years, Carlile developed a friendship and mentorship with the duo. They've now toured and played together countless times, and Carlile has contributed to their more recent albums.

Are Indigo Girls still touring and releasing music?

They're still active and touring as Indigo Girls. Their most recent 15th album, Look Long, came out in 2020.

What else are Indigo Girls known for?

Ray and Saliers are known for their activism, supporting causes like environmentalism and trans rights. Indigo Girls have held benefit concerts for the environment, gay rights, Native Americans rights and the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. Ray has also released solo albums and founded a nonprofit recording label for independent musicians.