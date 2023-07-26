When Amy Ray and Emily Saliers first became the Indigo Girls and wrote "Closer to Fine" in the 1980s, how could the duo have known it would be an integral moment in a movie blockbuster as massive as Barbie over 30 years later?

The queer singer-songwriters' ballad about learning who you are through trial and error appears three times in the new film, echoing Barbie's themes of adventure and self-discovery as she embarks on a road trip. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera all sing it at different points in the movie.

Fellow out musician Brandi Carlile, who covers the song on the expanded soundtrack, is proud to see it celebrated.

"I always felt that song was really defining of who they were in that era," Carlile told the New York Times in an interview published Monday. "That, even more than lesbians, what they were was intellectuals. They were offering up a life beyond the life that young people knew. And it's a very young person's song. It's about seeking out more than you thought you believed."

But defining an era came at a price, and the band felt like the butt of a joke for many years as a synonym for the angst of queer womanhood, especially throughout the '90s. Ellen DeGeneres even made a joke at their expense after she came out on her self-titled sitcom.

The song is having a moment in both Barbie and in pop culture at large, and it's meaningful to Carlile to see the band's music handled with respect. "The real injustice of how the Indigo Girls have been treated throughout these last few decades is that they've been used as kind of this dog whistling acceptable way to sort of parody lesbians, and I always felt destabilized by it."

The Grammy Award winner says the love it's receiving now feels like penance for how the band has been treated over the last few decades.

"Seeing something like this happen for them on this scale and watching them and that iconic kind of life-affirming song make its way to new ears is probably one of the coolest things I've seen in years," she said.

Brandi Carlile's cover of Indigo Girls classic "Closer to Fine" will round out the 'Barbie' soundtrack. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Ray and Saliers were at first wary of featuring the song in the movie at all.

"I didn't know who was directing it or anything, and I was like, 'Oh, this is about Barbie? We better check to make sure this is kosher,'" said Saliers. "But as it turned out, it's in the hands of Greta and it's just this amazing thing that happened. It was a complete surprise to me and Amy."

Ray agreed: "It's just absolutely wonderful that they're using it."