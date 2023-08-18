Indie Rock Band Pavement Mourns Death of Original Drummer

Gary Young, who was the original drummer in the acclaimed indie rock band Pavement, died on Thursday. He was 70. A cause of death was not announced.

Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Gary Young passed on today. Gary’s Pavement drums were 'one take and hit record'…. Nailed it so well. Rip."

Young is the focus of the documentary Louder Than You Think, which was screened at South By Southwest Film & TV Festival earlier this year and won an audience award.

The Stockton, Calif.-spawned band also shared a tribute to the drummer on its official Instagram account, with a text-only seven-slide post. “Garrit Allan Robertson Young put Pavement on the map. He recorded all of our records from the 'Slay Track's 7 through to the 'Watery, Domestic' EP. He did it all in his garage, a studio called Louder Than You Think."

"He was made to play drums in rock and roll bands. ... He drummed very hard from a different planet despite being born and raised in Mamaroneck, New York on the easiest birthdate ever to remember (5/3/52)," post continues. "Without Gary, many people would not have noticed us. In all of the best ways, he was a freak show. He was magnetic. He was magical. He was dangerous. We could think of him as an uncle, an older brother that none of us had. But he was a rare breed called Gary aka The Rotting Man."

Matador Records, the band’s longtime label, also paid tribute to Young on its Instagram account. “We were exceedingly lucky to know the amazing human, drummer, producer and solo artist Gary Young. Much love today to his family, friends and bandmates," the label posted along with a vintage photo of the drummer.

Young explained how he came to join Malkmus and Scott Kannberg in the late ‘80s in a 2015 interview with Vice. "In the beginning, they had no drummer so I invited myself to play drums and next thing you know, I'm in the band," he said. "Here's the deal: When I first heard them, I did not understand it. I'd tell my friends in New York I just made this weird record and I don't really know how to describe it."

“Three or four years later, I realized that we had really done something,” he added. “But it took me a long time to figure it out."