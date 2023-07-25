‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire in Support of SAG Strike - The Messenger
‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire in Support of SAG Strike

'We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP,' said fellow performer Elena Sanchez of Mike Massa's latest stunt

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Stunt coordinator Mike Massa lights himself on fire during SAG-AFTRA strike rally outside of Atlanta on July 24, 2023Elena Sanchez/Instagram

A demonstration got heated at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally on Monday.

Mike Massa, a stunt coordinator who has worked on Stranger Things, 1923 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, lit himself on fire while holding up a SAG picket sign onstage in a video circulating social media.

"We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," wrote fellow stunt performer Elena Sanchez in the caption.

A group gathered at Fayetteville's Covert Camera Vehicles outside of Atlanta, which has steadily overtaken Hollywood's spot as the top location for feature film production.

"We wanted to make a statement and I think we did!" wrote Massa on Instagram. "It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the second week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

