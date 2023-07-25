‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire in Support of SAG Strike

A demonstration got heated at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally on Monday.
Mike Massa, a stunt coordinator who has worked on Stranger Things, 1923 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, lit himself on fire while holding up a SAG picket sign onstage in a video circulating social media.
"We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," wrote fellow stunt performer Elena Sanchez in the caption.
A group gathered at Fayetteville's Covert Camera Vehicles outside of Atlanta, which has steadily overtaken Hollywood's spot as the top location for feature film production.
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and More React to SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and More Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG-AFTRA
"We wanted to make a statement and I think we did!" wrote Massa on Instagram. "It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the second week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.
